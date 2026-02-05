A determined 18-year-old named Donnel has lived with a condition that has affected his brain since birth

His family launched a BackaBuddy campaign to help them afford the necessary equipment and medication Donnel needs to live a dignified life

Despite his illness, Donnel's family describes the music lover as calm and quietly resilient

Images: Supplied

Donnel, an 18-year-old from Cape Town, was born with hydrocephalus (an abnormal buildup of fluid on the brain), a condition that has left him fully dependent on his mother for his daily needs. As he enters adulthood, managing his condition has become increasingly demanding, forcing Donnel to seek financial assistance from the public.

With help from campaign organiser Rory Little, Donnel's family launched a BackaBuddy campaign on 31 January 2026, with the hope of reaching their R20 000 target. The teen, who expresses determination through his love for music, has undergone six major surgeries and survived a stroke during his lifetime, resulting in lasting physical limitations. According to Cleveland Clinic, hydrocephalus can be fatal if left untreated, and unfortunately, there is no cure, but there is the option of brain surgery.

Rory told the public:

"This campaign is about ensuring Donnel has the care and dignity he deserves. It’s also about acknowledging that this journey can’t be carried alone anymore."

The funds would assist the young man with the following:

A specialised heavy-duty wheelchair: Donnel can no longer walk independently

Donnel can no longer walk independently Daily hygiene and medical supplies: Adult nappies, and creams and medication for his chronic skin allergies

Adult nappies, and creams and medication for his chronic skin allergies Safe transportation: His physical size has ruled out standard transportation as an option

His physical size has ruled out standard transportation as an option Monthly medical bills: Ongoing consultations and treatment to manage his condition

Ongoing consultations and treatment to manage his condition Homecare support: Help with monthly living expenses and ease his mother's physical strain

Having solely looked after her son since his father died of cancer when he was four years old, Donnel's mother developed severe, chronic back pain. Yet, she continues to persevere and care for her son.

Image: Supplied

The fighter's family noted:

"Donnel doesn’t complain. Even in difficult moments, his attitude gives his mother the strength to continue."

