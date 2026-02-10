A South African police officer celebrated 35 years of public service, including 25 years as a warrant officer

He showcased his uniform, medals, and anniversary awards and badges, highlighting his dedication

Netizens on social media admired his perseverance and long-term commitment to law enforcement and serving

His 35-year career showed resilience and dedication, reminding viewers that honesty and hard work in service can last a lifetime.

A South African police officer celebrated an impressive 35 years of service in the force. TikTok user @sebastianwill564 posted the video on 7 January 2026. He explained that he had served 35 years in the police, including 25 as a warrant officer. The milestone included 25 years as a warrant officer. He proudly shared his uniform, medals, and anniversary awards.

His post highlighted perseverance, pride, and dedication, inspiring others in public service. He proudly showed his medals, uniform, and anniversary awards. He reflected on challenges during dark times but emphasised that he continued to serve with honesty and integrity.

Decades of service honoured

Many South Africans reacted with admiration and respect for his long career. Viewers celebrated user @sebastianwill564's dedication, commenting on the discipline required to stay in public service for decades. Some noted that police work is challenging and dangerous, making his achievement even more remarkable. His story served as a reminder of the human side of law enforcement.

The video also highlighted the pride and satisfaction in reaching a career milestone. Viewers appreciated seeing the tangible rewards, like medals and uniform insignia, which symbolised years of commitment. The story encouraged reflection on dedication, resilience, and long-term achievement in public service, leaving many inspired.

What did South Africans say?

Bafana Vilakazi said:

“From your voice, I can tell you’re a good policeman. Thank you for your service.”

Leona Smith🇿🇦 said:

“For 23 years in the same rank. I’m very negative, but I still do my work with a smile on my face and show up every day.”

Kgoebs said:

“Yes, you are lucky to be a Warrant Officer after only 10 years in the service. There are police members out there who get to the rank of Warrant after 30 years’ service.”

Rollerstone asked:

“That long stripe, what is it for or what does it represent?”

Rev Andrew Waanar said:

“I pray to God for a breakthrough in promotion. Just stay positive and focused. Perseverance and faith will carry you. I know what you are talking about. I was an ordinary warden for 10 years, then a Colonel for 19 years. On 1 Jan 2026, the breakthrough came, promoted to Director (Brigadier). So my brother, God will make your way at the right time. God bless you.”

DKM said:

“I am so encouraged by your words. It happens to all of us; Black, Coloured, Indian and White.” Poena said: “30 years Warrant, 40 years service, but we’re still here, as you say, 120%.”

Sthe Mazibuko said:

“With these years of service and experience, you deserve a rank of at least Lt Col. Anyway, thanks for your service, Warrant Officer.”

Radebe MJ said:

“Nothing really changed. Within 10 years, you were a Warrant Officer, and you became a Sergeant after 14 years. So for me it’s the same treatment for old and new police, and I don’t see a change anytime soon.”

Shozi Mhlengi said:

“That’s why we wear the Aloe Vera on our crest; Warrant, tough and able to thrive in the toughest conditions. Thank you for your service, Warrant.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

