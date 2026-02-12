A 10-year-old girl asked her mom for a stepdad, explaining she needed fatherly love after hearing about it from friends at school

The video sparked discussions on the importance of fathers and step-parents in providing emotional guidance for children

Mzansi applauded the girl for her courage, sharing their own experiences and advice about raising children with positive role models

In a heartfelt TikTok video, a young girl asked her mom when she would get a stepdad, highlighting the importance of fatherly love and emotional support for children, sparking conversations across South Africa about family, courage, and step-parent roles.

The picture on the left showed Nana and her daughters. Image: @nanambuke

Source: TikTok

A 10-year-old girl asked her mom when she would get a stepdad. TikTok user @nanambuke posted the video on 9 January 2026. In the clip, the girl said she needed fatherly love. When her mom asked where she heard it from, the girl explained that her friends at school mentioned that kids get step-parents if their parents lost partners. The conversation quickly captured the attention of South Africans online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip highlighted the role of fathers and father figures in a child’s life. Studies show that children benefit emotionally, socially, and academically when they have positive parental guidance. For some families, step-parents play an important role in filling gaps left by absent parents. The girl’s openness also reflected the need for healthy discussions about family dynamics and emotional support.

Importance of fathers and step-parents

Mzansi applauded the girl for speaking honestly to her mom. Many commented on her courage for addressing something sensitive. Others shared their own experiences with step-parents, saying it’s not always easy to talk about. The video by user @nanambuke sparked conversations about the value of fatherly love and the importance of nurturing children’s emotional needs.

It reminded viewers that children notice emotional gaps and are aware of the love they need. Step-parents can offer guidance, care, and support when biological parents are unavailable. For many, the girl’s question reflected hope, bravery, and a desire for a complete family unit.

The screenshot on the left showed a young girl asking her mother a blod question. Image: @nanambuke

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tertia said:

“Tjooooo… ‘I want father love.’ 😭😭😭😭 I would cry for days.”

Bongani Hoffman said:

“Don't take it for granted. If you have a brother, please let them bond. He must play that part while you are sorting out your life.”

Sentle Shai said:

“I pray you get a loving man who is going to be a great father to her 🥺🥺🥺♥️♥️♥️.”

Ntokoh_mcvee said:

“No, because last night my son asked me if I’m gonna get married one day 😳. I asked ‘get married to who?’ Surprisingly, he didn’t say ‘his dad’ like he always assumed parents get married 😂. The convo escalated, I ended up finding out that over the holidays he met his other sister and her mother. I guess he put 1 & 1 together and figured out simnyile iskeem uMamam kune family entsha 😂😂.”

Disemelo_Tsolo said:

“Yhoo sisi, I got my daughter a stepfather at the age of 12. Yhoo that man is out of this world. The love he gives my daughter, hai sana. Mind you, I was so skeptical of him getting to know my child because I thought she wouldn’t be easy on him (she loved his father to bits, still alive though). So yeah, I heard her say ‘Mommy, I’m blessed. I have a new dad now. I’m complete.’”

Glo said:

“My daughter (6) said I must get married to an intelligent man. I asked why, she said because he must behave better than Dada. I’ll never recover from what she said.”

YouTube: NoxoloManana said:

“This is good, she feels safe enough with you to have this conversation openly mommy 🥹🥹🥹❤️.”

Thoz said:

“Your daughter’s reasoning reminds me of my sons.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about dads

American star Doja Cat recently opened up about her tough childhood and being raised by a single parent and her dad abandoning her.

A South African man posted a video about how he felt about Father's Day as someone who has stepchildren he is devoted to.

A world-famous streamer experienced a vulnerable moment during a live broadcast after receiving a touching tribute from his father for his milestone birthday.

Source: Briefly News