Three South African siblings achieved a childhood dream by studying medicine together at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

The story highlighted the importance of persistence, collaboration, and shared ambition in achieving competitive professional goals like medicine

Social media users praised their dedication and celebrated the rare example of siblings achieving such a milestone together

From childhood aspirations to white coats, these three South African siblings proved that family and determination can turn dreams into reality. Their story touched many, as they made education fashionable.

Three siblings fulfilled their childhood dream of becoming doctors. The snaps were posted by user @singazulu on 16 February 2026 in KZN. The before and after pictures showed a throwback photo of them as kids alongside a recent picture at the Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine, University of KwaZulu-Natal. The siblings have been in medical school together, working towards the same professional goal from an early age.

The siblings’ story shows how determination can turn childhood aspirations into reality. Medical school is highly demanding, and having family members sharing the same goal can provide motivation and support. Their journey also highlights the importance of education and ambition in shaping South Africa’s future healthcare workforce.

Childhood dreams realised in medicine

The post by TikTok user @singazulu resonated strongly with viewers because it captured a rare example of siblings pursuing the same dream simultaneously. Many people expressed admiration for the family bond and the dedication required to succeed in such a competitive field. The video encouraged other students to chase their aspirations despite obstacles. It also reminded viewers that dreams can be achieved with careful planning and effort.

Online users reacted with excitement and support, celebrating the siblings’ achievements. Many praised their parents for instilling values of education and perseverance. Others shared personal stories of siblings or friends achieving professional milestones. The post sparked conversation about ambition, family support, and the power of shared goals.

What did netizens say?

Constantine wrote:

“My 3 younger siblings are doctors. I'm the eldest and the only one who isn't; I'm an engineer.”

Oluhle Ngcobo wrote:

“I claim such for my kids. 🙏🏽”

Amandaba asked:

“Hi, please ask your parents what kind of prayer they said. 😭 I want to claim the same over my kids. ❤️”

Gaonempuang asked:

“What do your parents say when they pray!? 🙏🏾😭🥰”

Ziphozenkosi wrote:

“Blessed. 🙏”

Pabs wrote:

“Amazing! 🥰”

Zusakhe Liyema added:

"Oh my word."

Šěťhů Gâtšhěňî wrote:

“I know bafo wa III, we were playing rugby with him at Glenmore. Future doctors. 🫵🏽🔥”

