A Xhosa man revealed just how long it took him to become fluent in Igbo after moving to Nigeria, sharing the challenges and dedication required to learn a new language

The Igbo man practised every day, immersing himself in conversations and local culture, determined to master the language and connect deeply with the people around him

His journey quickly went viral online, inspiring countless others to embrace the adventure of learning new languages and exploring different cultures with patience and curiosity

A Xhosa man living in Nigeria shared how it took him three years to speak Igbo fluently. He said being bilingual is a big flex and shared how life changed after mastering the language

The picture on the left showed Vukonke posing and smiling. Image: @a.vukonke

Source: TikTok

A Xhosa man, born in South Africa and raised with a strong cultural identity, shared his journey of living in Nigeria and learning Igbo fluently. He moved to Nigeria two years ago, drawn by work opportunities and a desire to connect with his Nigerian roots through his father. Using his TikTok account @a.vukonke, he posted the video on 19 February 2026, revealing that learning Igbo took him three years.

He said being bilingual in both languages is a big flex. It also helped him navigate daily life, work, and social interactions. His journey also highlighted the broader challenges of adapting to a new environment. Beyond language, he had to learn local customs, adapt to different social norms, and navigate the practicalities of living in another country.

Commitment to language inspires cultural appreciation

Many social media users praised him. They said it was inspiring to see someone commit to learning a language so thoroughly. His story sparked discussions about the importance of language, culture, and patience.

Many viewers praised user @a.vukonke's dedication, saying it was inspiring to see someone take the time to immerse themselves so deeply in a new language and culture.

The screenshot on the left captured ChiChi wearing a traditional Nigerian hat. Image: @a.vukonke

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens said

Miss Tee said:

"Day 1 of asking Chichi to teach me pidgin."

user23420661047814 said:

"It's so beautiful to be able to relate to both sides of your heritage is a flex. 🔥❤️"

Lihle Jade said:

"Powerful combination."

Papa Zoey said:

"Being Igbo is the biggest flex. 🥺 ❤️"

Nobusi said:

"Big moves only."

Ikechijohn537 said:

"Say it out loud. 📢💜"

Eugenium said:

"You must teach me Igbo."

Love said:

"Please tell me how you were able to learn. Did you always understand Igbo? Because I’m trying to learn how to speak."

Zurimmotseng said:

"We are waiting for you on Big Brother next year, we're going to watch you."

User1234567 said:

"Chichi, help us to convince Nigerians to also vote for Que. 🙏"

Ntsako Decide Makhub said:

"Can you please educate us about the culture shock you come across there in Nigeria. 🙏"

Mindful Moms Circle said:

"Do you have dual citizenship in both Nigeria and South Africa?"

