A Nigerian man has entered the history books of Oxford University, England as he became the first official Igbo language lecturer of the institution

The excited Igbo lecturer, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, took to social media to announce the development

Emmanuel's historic feat at the prestigious university has stirred nationwide celebrations and excitement

The Igbo language (one of Nigeria's major languages) has gained notable recognition at the University of Oxford as it has now become a course that can be studied and given a certificate like every other course and a Nigerian man entered the history books in the light of this.

Emmanuel Ikechukwu, a Nigerian man, has been inducted as an official Igbo language lecturer at the prestigious university.

He was recently inducted Image: LinkedIn/Emmanuel Ikechukwu U.

Source: UGC

By his induction, Emmanuel becomes not only the first lecturer to teach the course but the first Nigerian to do so.

Sharing the feat on LinkedIn, the overjoyed lecturer appreciated God for the opportunity.

He makes a promise

Emmanuel noted that it is the first time the Igbo language will be taught at the university and promised to make the language and culture known to the world.

His post read in part:

"It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

"...This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.

"I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.

"First class starts next week Thursday, 3-4pm, on 12 Woodstock Road."

Emmanuel was inducted to take the course on Thursday, February 17 by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre, England.

Social media users celebrate him

Ngozi Iroanyah stated:

"I was never taught my language by my father or mother. He insisted that my siblings and I only learn English as he didn't want us to be disadvantaged in Canadian society. There was and isn't a chance to learn Igbo in a school setting.

"My father did his Masters in England in the 1960s and the stigma and challenges he faced with his thick accent; he didn't want his children to go through that in Canada. I am so happy to hear of this!! I hope this becomes accessible across the pond one day. God Bless."

Andrew Othieno wrote:

"Congratulations, Comrade Ikechukwu! it would only be fitting for a Swahili language lecturer to join you in the same endeavour at the same institution of learning! Best Wishes..."

Togobo, Lord-Gustav said:

"Well deserved, my brother Emmanuel Ikechukwu U.! Congratulations! Folks back home must be celebrating under the moonlight while listening to stories of the hunter (lol). BRs."

