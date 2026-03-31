Xolile reacted to Malome Joseph’s breakfast vlog, where the older man prepared a large batch of eggs, creating a moment that was already amusing on its own

His humorous and sarcastic commentary added another layer to the video, turning a simple cooking clip into something far more entertaining and engaging for viewers

Mzansi enjoyed how both personalities blended so well, with many saying the reaction made the original video even funnier without taking away from its charm

Some videos are funny on their own, but when the right person reacts to them, it just hits differently. That’s exactly what happened when Xolile got his hands on Malome Joseph’s cooking clip. What followed felt effortless and genuinely entertaining.

The picture on the left showed Xolile attending a radio interview. Image: @xolilevesile

Source: Facebook

Content creator @xolilevesile posted a video on 25 March 2026, reacting to Malome Joseph’s cooking vlog, and the combination had people laughing from start to finish. In the original clip, Malome Joseph was preparing his breakfast, casually making a large batch of eggs in an oven baking pan placed on the stove. It was simple, but also very unique in his style.

Xolile Vesile, known for his humorous and slightly sarcastic commentary, added his own twist to the moment. As he watched the clip, he broke down every step with playful reactions, turning an already funny video into something even more entertaining. His delivery made it feel like you were watching it with a friend who just can’t keep quiet.

When humour meets already funny content

What made the video stand out was how both personalities complemented each other without even being in the same space. Malome Joseph’s calm, unbothered cooking style paired perfectly with Xolile’s expressive reactions. It created a kind of humour that felt natural and not forced.

Mzansi loved it, with many saying the collaboration, even if unintentional, worked perfectly. Some people said Malome Joseph’s cooking videos are already iconic on their own, while others admitted Xolile’s commentary just took it to another level.

The visual captured Xolile reacting to malome’s cooking. Image: Xolile Vesile

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook reel below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Nthateng Mma Kgosi said:

“Ewe Ntate. Why are you cooking on top of a freezer?”

Debongz Marake commented:

“We welcome ourselves to your kitchen, Malome Joseph. At least your stove is not marinated”

Nthateng Mma Kgosi wrote:

“Malome, can I bring you achaar and Coke?”

Penelope Mbiza said:

“The bread is ready for war. We are hungry, Malume J.”

Nonkululeko Nonku Myeni commented:

“Hha aaahhh man now we must learn malume Joseph's code, the fork looks like it’s for the garden.”

Tendai Charity Makurira wrote:

“Malume Joseph, you're gonna eat this alone.”

Cathrine Molekwa said:

“Guys, you must watch his lives, you will be laughing all the way, he eats even when he is full by force.”

Dibuseng Ramosebi Emaculate commented:

“Me, I thought he’s baking one loaf for one family.”

Adrian Osborn Moyo II wrote:

“We have a new sheriff in the hood, uMalume Joseph.”

Judith Sityata said:

“Umhluzi uvela phi emaqandeni? (Where is the gravy coming from in eggs?)”

3 Other Briefly News stories about food reviews

Xolile Ves reacted to Kelly Rowland’s healthy lunch, blending humour and curiosity to spark a conversation about diet and wellness.

An American tourist travelling in South Africa created content specifically giving a review about the food, leaving netizens entertained.

A local reviewer put Woolworths’ latest Easter bakery release to the test and gave a balanced verdict after trying it warm at home.

Source: Briefly News