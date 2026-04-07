A South African maths teacher shared concerns that many Grade 8 learners cannot read or understand English properly

He explained that curriculum pressure makes it difficult for teachers to address basic reading and understanding skills in class

Netizens online responded by highlighting issues in primary education, parenting and systemic challenges children face

A local teacher recently shared a concern that many people didn’t expect to hear so bluntly, but immediately related to once it was said out loud. Speaking from his own classroom experience, he opened up about a growing problem among learners that is affecting more than just one subject. His video sparked serious reflection about the state of education and what might be going wrong early on.

The visual on the left showed the teacher standing in front of a chalkboard in class. Image: @ukwanda_nyazeka

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @ukwanda_nyazeka posted a worrying and triggering post 9 March 2026. He revealed that many Grade 8 learners struggle to read English, and even those who can read often fail to understand what they are reading. As a maths teacher, he explained that he doesn’t have the time to focus on reading skills because the curriculum is already overloaded.

Teacher @ukwanda_nyazeka questioned the role of parents in supporting their children’s education, suggesting that some learners are not getting enough help at home. His comments quickly drew responses from others who shared similar frustrations.

Grade 8 learners battle basic English comprehension

Some blamed primary schools, saying learners are sometimes passed without fully understanding the basics. Others pointed to the education system itself, arguing that the curriculum is too congested and that important foundational skills are being overlooked.

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The conversation also touched on the progression policy, with many saying it allows learners to move forward without being fully prepared, which creates bigger problems later on.

The visual on the right captured Ukwanda venting about Grade 8 learners who cant read English. Image: @ukwanda_nyazeka

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mavesta asked:

My little sister (14) is in Grade 8 and says she can't see properly. My mother refuses to get her glasses she says ‘zizommosha amehlo’. She's not doing well in school because she says she can't see. I feel helpless because I don't know what to do for her, she's over 12 and doesn't qualify for the free services at SpecSavers. What can I do?”

Nyathela_kicks added:

“I blame the primary school, I was a victim. I remember when I was doing my grade I failed all the subjects on my first term. You wanna know why, when I was in primary my teachers would give us answers while writing exams and I would pass with distinctions. I started learning when I was at High school. The DBE needs to send out inspectors to schools especially at primary schools.”

Vanessangceba wroe:

“I’m a proud parent we just moved to a new province both my kids has been selected to represent their new school for reading competition because I teach them daily to read they are in gr2&3. 🙏🥰“

Call_Me_Que commented:

“What are the teachers doing about it? My entire schooling years I was never assisted with homework or any academic activities because I was actually taught at school and required no additional effort from parents, you have to look within your selves as the educational system first.”

Shezi_UNonkululeko added:

“My Father when I was doing Matric my dad read both IsiZulu n English Novels that we were reading that year after school will chat about the books and he even went to an extend to prepare questions for me to write that how involved my dad was. So it’s possible for a parent to assist in improving their children reading skills if they want.”

Refiloe Dhlamini added:

“Lapho I’m always teaching my grade 5 English it is hard but we going somewhere my issue is that I enrolled him in government school but my 5 year old goes to private school and has learnt a lot in grade R but I don't blame myself my son started school while I was unemployed.”

khanyoB said:

“I just completed a study on language support strategies for teaching maths in EFAL grade 9 classrooms. I can share my findings and recommendations. it's not complete but it can be start. The reality is, as Content subjects teachers we cannot ignore this crucial fact you are bringing up and if we don't support language development in our subjects, we are doomed!”

Zoë added:

“My mom taught me to read before starting school and I was always ahead of my peers in reading because of it. It really does start at home. Parents should also encourage the kids to read when they are at home and help them understand. Teachers unfortunately can't give one on one attention in a class of.”

Lindokuhle Luvuno commented:

“One day we need to also hold the department of education accountable for having a congested curriculum in Foundation Phase. These kids are no longer taught the 3 Rs.They are bombarded with a lot of unnecessary work. The progression policy is also failing these learners while screening and referrals takes forever to be done.”

Tshepi highlighted:

“Mine is in grade 4 she’s struggling with reading but improving because of extra classes. Believe me it's not easy for a parent to have a struggling child because if you cant read you won't understand so we trying. Educational psychology, occupation therapy extra classes. Some of us are fighting teacher.”

Fisokuhle commented:

“That’s I would praise parents who would rather have their kids repeat a grade than to accept condoned or parents who appeal for their kids to be pushed to the next grade”.

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Source: Briefly News