A Benoni man allegedly set his girlfriend's shack alight in the early hours of the morning while she was away, leaving her and her children without a home

The woman had deliberately gone to a party in Daveyton that night to avoid her boyfriend due to his violent behaviour, but he found his way to her home anyway

Putfontein SAPS have opened an arson case and are actively searching for the suspect who fled the scene and has not been found

A shack. Images: @TshegoVivian Manoto

Source: Facebook

A woman from the Zwakala informal settlement in Mayfield, Benoni, was at a gathering in Daveyton on the night of 7 April 2026. She was deliberately keeping her distance from her boyfriend at home because of his alleged violent behaviour. She tried to stay out of his way. It did not help. At around 02:00, she got a call from a neighbour saying the suspect had shown up at her shack and was damaging it. Before she could even process that, a second call came through. The shack was on fire.

She rushed back to find the structure destroyed. The damage is estimated at around R50 000, and the family was left with no shelter.

Pattern of abuse before the fire

This was not the first time the suspect had made threats. According to Benoni Times, the woman told police that he had previously threatened to burn down her home and threatened to kill her. The incident at Zwakala informal settlement appears to be the point where those threats became reality. Putfontein SAPS have since opened a case of arson, and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, who fled after setting the shack alight and has not been located.

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Domestic violence incidents that escalate to property destruction and arson are a serious concern across South Africa. In many cases, victims have reported prior threats and patterns of abuse before a situation turns dangerous. Authorities continue to urge anyone experiencing domestic violence or threats to report them before situations escalate. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts can contact Putfontein SAPS on 082 754 3660.

Family left homeless after Benoni arson attack

The woman and her children now have no home to return to. What started as a night out to avoid conflict ended with the family losing everything they had. The suspect remains on the run as police continue their investigation.

Authorities are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the man. The case has been handed to detectives at Putfontein SAPS who are actively working on the matter.

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Source: Briefly News