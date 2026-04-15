A South African physics professor is developing next-generation internet using lasers and quantum technology, with the potential to dramatically increase speed and security

The research focuses on using light particles to transmit massive amounts of data while also introducing near-unbreakable encryption systems

While still experimental, the innovation could reshape how communication systems work globally, especially in regions needing faster connectivity

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The future of the internet might not be built on cables and signals as we know them today. Instead, it could come down to something much smaller, and far more powerful.

A man in a green sweater leaned forward while working with laser equipment in a dimly lit setting. Image: Andrew Forbes

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Andrew Forbes, a professor at University of the Witwatersrand, has been working on a groundbreaking approach to internet technology that uses lasers and quantum light to transmit data at unprecedented speeds, according to MyBroadband. At the centre of his research is the idea of using photons, tiny particles of light, to carry information. Instead of relying on traditional methods that send data through a single channel, his work explores how millions of light patterns can be packed into an incredibly small space, allowing vast amounts of information to be transmitted at once. This could push speeds to thousands or even millions of times faster than current internet systems.

Beyond speed, security is another major focus. The system introduces a quantum key that protects data in a way that cannot be copied or intercepted without detection. If anyone tries to interfere with the transmission, the system immediately recognises it, making it fundamentally different from traditional encryption methods that rely on complex mathematics.

Laser technology could redefine global internet speeds

The technology is already being tested in real-world conditions. One experiment involved transmitting light-based communication over a distance of about 13,000 kilometres between South Africa and China, showing that this concept is not just theoretical but already taking shape beyond laboratory settings. He explained to MyBroadband that today’s communication systems already perform efficiently, delivering high speeds by modulating a single light pattern.

"What if we could get more patterns to do the same thing and squeeze them into a smaller area of space? We could use the same fibre, free-space link, or even Wi-Fi system and reach speeds thousands or even millions of times faster than what we have today.”

While still in development, the implications are massive. Faster, more secure communication could transform industries, improve connectivity across Africa, and redefine global data exchange. With government-backed initiatives like the South African Quantum Technology Initiative supporting the work, the country is positioning itself at the forefront of a technological shift that could shape the future of the internet.

Andrew rested his chin on his hands while looking calmly at the camera against a blurred high-tech background. Image: Andrew Forbes

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