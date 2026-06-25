“A Dignified Farewell”: SA Reacts to Hilton College Emotional Send-Off for Master Tony Shuttleworth
- Hilton College’s entire student body formed a circle and sang farewell to Second Master Tony Shuttleworth, who served the KwaZulu-Natal school for 28 years
- Shuttleworth is leaving to become the founding headmaster of Seaton College, a brand new school he will lead from the ground up
- South Africans flooded the comments with emotional tributes, calling it one of the most moving school farewells they had ever witnessed
Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal stopped everything to say goodbye to Second Master Tony Shuttleworth on 24 June 2026. The 153-year-old all-boys boarding school shared the moment on Facebook. Every single boy formed a massive circle around him and sang.
Shuttleworth gave 28 years of his life to shaping young men at one of South Africa’s most storied schools. He is now leaving to become the founding headmaster of the new Seaton College. Hilton described his time there as a great blessing to the boys and his colleagues alike.
A legacy that moved a nation
South Africa had a lot to say in the comments. One person called it “a dignified and stirring farewell to a great school master” and said the boys made it truly special.
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A parent shared a story that showed exactly who Shuttleworth is. After emailing him about boys wearing their pants incorrectly, he replied within a day. He then held a full inspection and reminded prefects of the school’s proud uniform standards. The parent said the response was caring, thorough and full of pride for the school.
Former colleagues described it as a privilege to have worked alongside him. One called him an incredible man and said God speed on his new journey ahead.
The Shawe family, who remembered Shuttleworth fondly from their own Hilton days, added warm wishes for his future. Mzansi agreed without hesitation: this was a send-off done with real class and dignity.
Watch the video below:
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za