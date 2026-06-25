Hilton College’s entire student body formed a circle and sang farewell to Second Master Tony Shuttleworth, who served the KwaZulu-Natal school for 28 years

Shuttleworth is leaving to become the founding headmaster of Seaton College, a brand new school he will lead from the ground up

South Africans flooded the comments with emotional tributes, calling it one of the most moving school farewells they had ever witnessed

A screenshot taken from the clip. Image: Hilton College

Source: Facebook

Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal stopped everything to say goodbye to Second Master Tony Shuttleworth on 24 June 2026. The 153-year-old all-boys boarding school shared the moment on Facebook. Every single boy formed a massive circle around him and sang.

Shuttleworth gave 28 years of his life to shaping young men at one of South Africa’s most storied schools. He is now leaving to become the founding headmaster of the new Seaton College. Hilton described his time there as a great blessing to the boys and his colleagues alike.

A legacy that moved a nation

South Africa had a lot to say in the comments. One person called it “a dignified and stirring farewell to a great school master” and said the boys made it truly special.

A parent shared a story that showed exactly who Shuttleworth is. After emailing him about boys wearing their pants incorrectly, he replied within a day. He then held a full inspection and reminded prefects of the school’s proud uniform standards. The parent said the response was caring, thorough and full of pride for the school.

Photos of Tony Shuttleworth sourced from the internet. Images: hiltoncollege and seatonhouse

Source: UGC

Former colleagues described it as a privilege to have worked alongside him. One called him an incredible man and said God speed on his new journey ahead.

The Shawe family, who remembered Shuttleworth fondly from their own Hilton days, added warm wishes for his future. Mzansi agreed without hesitation: this was a send-off done with real class and dignity.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News