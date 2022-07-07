Bagging a new job is certainly cause for celebration in Mzansi, which is why a lovely young lady from Johannesburg was so amped after landing a new gig

The babe, who graduated with a degree in Biotechnology from the University of Johannesburg, took to LinkedIn to celebrate the huge accomplishment

In true South African fashion, social media users were quick to congratulate the gorgeous laboratory technician for the monumental milestone

A beautiful lady from Johannesburg was absolutely stoked after obtaining a job as a laboratory technician and took to social media to share the fantastic news with the world.

The pretty lady is a Biotechnology graduate from the University of Johannesburg. Image: Jennifer Nnedinma.

The brainy babe graduated with a degree in Biotechnology from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and formerly worked as a laboratory technician at the institution.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Jennifer Nnedinma, who is also a young entrepreneur in the skincare industry, shared how overjoyed she was to land a job in her field of study:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as a laboratory technician at Target Laboratories!”

Social media users were hella proud of the gorgeous young woman and celebrated her in the post’s comment section.

Let’s look at some of the top reactions:

Nonhlanhla Dlamini said:

“God is faithful. Congratulations, Miss Jennifer.”

Bazela Shaffer Makondo added:

“Congratulations. Many happy miles.”

Taunyane Dickson Ramajoe wrote:

“Congratulations, Jennifer Nnedinma. Well deserved.”

