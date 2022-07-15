Bonnie Mbuli created a special jewellery line called BON AMI, which she recently announced on social media

Bonnie Mbuli shared her special jewellery line with her fans as she explained the thought process behind its design

Bonnie Mbuli created the jewellery line with a touching purpose about mental health and self-love

Bonnie Mbuli has been teasing her upcoming jewellery line that has finally dropped. The actress took to her social media to announce the arrival of her jewellery brand, BON AMI.

Bonnie Mbuli officially launched her own jewellery line, BON AMI, which is dedicated to making the wearer feel amazing mentally. Image: Instagram/@bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

Bonnie Mbuli first hinted about her accessories brand on 1 July 2022. Exactly two weeks later, on 14 July, the actress announced that her jewellery line was available for shopping.

Bonnie Mbuli's jewellery line BON AMI is now available

Sunday World reports that Bonnie Mbuli shared the meaning of her jewellery line on social media. BON AMI launched alongside Zackia jewellery.

Bonnie Mublui explained that the jewellery available, which includes anklets, bracelets, chains and earrings, will have a special purpose as they are all engraved with encouraging words. The actress explained that the jewellery will represent adorning yourself "while remembering to love, accept and celebrate yourself." She said:

"Our pieces are engraved with affirmations because words carry energy and with words, we can create worlds.”

Fans and celebrities love the idea behind Bonnie Mbuli's BON AMI

Bonnie Mbuli's reasoning for her brand was touching for many. Several Bonnie Mbuli's celebrity friends commented, showing support. A netizen loved the brand's play on Bonnie Mbuli's name with "bon" meaning good in French and "ami" meaning friend, communicating how the brand will be like a good friend with words of encouragement.

TV mogul Basetsana Kumalo commented:

"Congratulations Sis."

Actress Khanya Nkengisa commented:

"Love!"

TV personality Siv Ngesi commented:

"Let me go buy! ❤️"

Media personality Melanie Bala commented:

"Beautiful collection, and congrats Bons!"

The actress's fans said they were ready to give her all their money. Bonnie Mbuli's supporters complimented the pieces in her line.

@nicolacoop commented:

"Congratulations, babe, wishing you great success!"

@leratotj commented:

"Yahamba imali yami madoda! Congrats Pisces Queen. You have a customer in me. Love the price point and the play on friend! ❤️✨"

@nonhle_sibiya_ commented:

"Big congratulations sisi."

@optiphi commented:

"Congratulations @bonniembuli love this range!"

