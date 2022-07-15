A brilliant Ghanaian lady has added another achievement to her wealth of accomplishments

Carol Crabbe has just been appointed as an assistant dean at Hampton University in the U.S.

The dean of her school indicates that Carol's addition will be instrumental in meeting the institution's objectives

Carol Crabbe, an accomplished Ghanaian woman who has led over 40 different international delegations and helped significant international public relations projects, has been appointed as an assistant dean.

The woman who was able to serve in nine countries around the world as an expert in communications would now work at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

In an official publication on the school's website, it is indicated that the brilliant Ghanaian woman would serve alongside Julia A. Wilson, who is the dean of the school.

Part of Carol's key objectives would be to work really hard and get the institution recognized as a leading communications school in developing culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators with high standards of excellence and ethics.

According to the dean, Carol who holds a master’s degree in media and public affairs from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., would be instrumental in meeting all the objectives of the school.

Hampton University is one of the leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities in the United States of America.

