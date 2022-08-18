The South African Police Service took to social media to celebrate 31-year-old female police officer, Warrant Officer Esterhuizen

Esterhuizen is a fearless woman who has not let being part of a male-dominated industry stop her from achieving greatness

Reading Esterhuizen’s story had many flocking to the comment section to thank her for her dedication

Warrant Officer Esterhuizen is a 31-year-old female police officer who has made a huge impact on the South African Police Service and Mzansi. Fearing nothing, especially being in a male-dominated industry, Esterhuizen has made her mark.

A male-dominated environment has never intimidated Warrant Officer Esterhuizen. Image: Facebook / South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Mzansi woman has proven their resilience. Be it mining, construction, or law enforcement, ladies are showing they can do whatever a man can. Just like officer Esterhuizen.

SAPS took to its official Facebook page to celebrate Esterhuizen and her endless achievements. In the touching post, they highlighted that Esterhuizen wears many hats in the force and has never once shied away from anything.

Her resilience, dedication and determination have made Esterhuizen a force to be reckoned with. The inspiring officer was raised by her father and taught that she is capable of anything she puts her mind to.

“A male-dominated environment has never intimidated Warrant Officer Esterhuizen. Perhaps because she was raised by her father after losing her mother when she was only three years old. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that she chose to work in the Public Order Police (POP) environment.”

The people of Mzansi applaud officer Esterhuizen

Many took to the comment section to thank Esterhuizen for proving that women are capable. Some feel she deserves more credit for all she has done and that a promotion is definitely in order.

Take a look at some of the lovely comments:

Fanana Maluleke said:

“Keep it up Officer. You deserve the best. One day someone up there will reward you for your Bravery. Wiseman once said - you cannot let the good man down.”

Salomé Souwitzsky said:

“Why is she still a warrant officer after 31 years. Give her the recognition she deserves.’

Josie Klaasen said:

“Respect to you A lot of us went through your hands, thank you for your passion you have for your calling. God bless you ”

Mmabatho Mabs Matubako-Ramogogane said:

“That's my First Aid Trainer and most humble Woman in the force, I can talk to Her about anything anytime, God bless you lots My motivator. Much love Warrant.”

