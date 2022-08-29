An inspiring lady from Limpopo has worked her way up from being a typist clerk to a senior lecturer at the University of Venda

A determined woman from Limpopo has worked her way up from being a typist clerk to a senior lecturer in the faculty of management, commerce, and law at the University of Venda.

Nyawasedza Phellecy Lavhelani’s love of education is very inspiring. Image: University of Venda.

Nyawasedza Phellecy Lavhelani only had matric and computer certificates when she first started working at the academic institution in 1994.

Although the go-getter had a tough childhood, she always loved education and wanted to make something of herself, The University of Venda wrote.

Dr Lavhelani holds a series of degrees from various institutions and obtained her PhD in Public Administration at the University of Venda in 2017.

Speaking to the University of Venda, the good doc noted that the journey to success was tough:

“My principle was to complete all programmes I had started, and I needed to uplift my background, because I understood the value of education.”

Dr Lavhelani worked her way up from being a typist clerk at the school of law, to a secretary at the legal aid clinic.

In 2010, the go-getter worked at the Centre for Higher Education Teaching and Learning at the University of Venda as a chief admin officer and undertook this role until July 2022 before becoming a senior lecturer.

The inspirational woman worked hard and persevered at the university, noting that her love of education propelled her to success:

“I view education as a weapon. It is our weapon to conquer the world. Being educated enables one to make an informed decision and to have a voice within society.”

Commenting on a post by the University of Venda that honoured Dr Lavhelani, online peeps noted that they were inspired by her determination to reach success:

Dr Nkhumbuleni Ratshitanga said:

“Inspiring indeed. She is our role model. This confirms that it is possible. Determination, persistence, and focus are key.”

Dr. Shandukani Netshifhefhe added:

“I'm impressed. God hears and is great. Congratulations.”

Tsholo Kgati reacted:

“Very inspirational for women in administration.”

