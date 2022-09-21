A talented young South African singer is making waves online with her cover of K.O’s hit track, Sete

Xae, who was an idols SA contestant a few years ago, mesmerised peeps with her passionate rendition of the song

Many social media users loved the young lady’s melodious voice and complimented her fantastic talent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous and gifted young songstress is making waves on social media, singing her rendition of a track called Sete by Mzansi artist, K.O, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie.

Xae has a lovely singing voice. Image: officiallyxae/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Durban-born Xae, who was formerly a contestant on Idols South Africa, had peeps wowed with her amazingly melodious voice as she passionately sang the hit song.

A video of her hitting the high notes was shared on the Facebook page, SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads, with many netizens complimenting her voice, beauty and incredible talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some people even remarked that her rendition of the track was better than the original.

Let’s take a peek at some of the things peeps had to say about Xae’s performance of the song:

Karembera Samwere Petrus said:

“Stunning voice.”

Tisetso Mc Tafêl remarked:

“Better than the original.”

Tive Sphamandla Mkhonza loves the young hun’s gorgeous voice:

“Wow, great voice.”

JA Van Mdawu Jnr is hella impressed:

“Talented.”

Rara Mogale was totally lost for words:

“Wow, wow, wow.”

Viana Jemm Muala added:

“Boss.”

Américo Cumaio wrote:

“I loved it.”

K.O celebrates ‘Sete’ music video hitting 4 million views in 2 weeks, Mzansi reacts: “Song of the year”

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about K.O celebrating the success of his hit track, Sete.

The rapper features rapper Blxckie and vocalist Young Stunna on the lead single to his album called Skhanda Republic 3. Social media users shared that Sete is the biggest song of 2022 so far and promised to continue viewing it on the video-sharing platform. The song was also recently certified platinum. Taking to Twitter, Mr Cash Time shared a screenshot of the music video, which is gaining massive numbers on YouTube. What a big win for the talented artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News