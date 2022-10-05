From 2023, the Central University of Technology (CUT) will have a new vice-chancellor, with Prof Pamela Dube taking over the reins

The academic is currently wrapping up her duties as the deputy vice-chancellor of student development and support at the University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Prof Dube will be taking over from Prof Alfred Ngowi, who is currently CUT’s acting vice-chancellor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State will have a new vice-chancellor, with Prof Pamela Dube taking up the role from 2023.

From January 2023, Prof Pamela Dube will be the Central University of Technology’s next vice-chancellor. Image: UWC/Supplied and HERS-SA/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The strong woman is a seasoned academic and leader. Currently, she serves as the vice-chancellor of student development and support at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Cape Town and is wrapping up her duties.

According to a Statement by UWC, Prof Dube will be the first woman to be instated as vice-chancellor and principal at CUT.

The academic will be taking over from the institution’s acting vice-chancellor, Prof Alfred Ngowi, in January, Sunday World wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a statement by CUT, it was noted that the academic was chosen, not only because of her academic prowess, but also because of her leadership qualities and ability to build strategic relationships and partnerships:

“Prof Dube brings vast knowledge and experience in the higher education sector. She has demonstrated her ability to build partnerships and lead strategic engagements in various levels, including student leadership development support initiatives.”

In a statement by UWC, the good woman, who has been working at the institution since 2015, noted that it was not an easy decision to resign:

“I have deeply enjoyed working in the service of the UWC community, and I sincerely appreciate all the support and opportunities afforded to me to grow and succeed in my role.”

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng celebrates receiving honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, in June 2022, the UCT’s fabulous vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa in Canada. In her speech, she noted that it was her goal to keep UCT at the top of Africa’s university rankings and dedicated her award to her mother for her sacrifices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News