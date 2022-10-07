A beautiful lady struck a confident pose after getting her degree she worked very hard for from UNISA

Max posted the lovely pictures on her social media page to show her followers how she looked on the day

Her friends online shared more pictures and videos of her special day of graduating, and many others congratulated her

Max Mofokeng is overjoyed on the day of her graduation. Image: @Max_Mofo

Source: Twitter

A woman called Max Mofokeng was over the moon that her graduation day had arrived and wanted to toast the day with a drink.

She later posted stunning pictures after she got conferred with her degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA). The joy was written all over her face and it's evident that it's a milestone she is proud of.

Her followers and friends celebrated her with heartwarming comments and some joked that at least they will not longer hear her complain about the terrible service delivery at UNISA.

One of her buddies shared a short video of the stunner in her regalia with a stylish pink suit underneath.

Check out the clip from Twitter below:

People online flooded her with sweet messages:

@marangdream tweeted:

"Yes, junior twinnie! This is just phenomenal!"

@drtlaleng posted:

"Congratulations. Looking hot in pink."

@Kay_Musungay added:

"Urgh, Max, look at God and your hard work. Congratulations!"

@osipuka mentioned:

"Congratulations, Sisi, a very great university that."

@tshidi_dope commented:

"Achievement looks great on you, man! Congrats!"

@Clemaestro wrote:

"Bathong Max, the 'Hey lona Unisa' tweets are gone."

