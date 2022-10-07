Mr Blesser is using his latest song's music video to appreciate plus-size women and hopes to change how society perceives them

The rapper is on a mission to to empower people through his music and change the way the world sees those who are different

The musician told Briefly News in an exclusive interview he hopes to have a big record label that will help old artists and upcoming artists

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Throughout the centuries, history finds women doing whatever they can to fit into the currently popular, accepting society. One local musician Sifiso Ngema, popularly known as Mr Blesser is helping change the narrative through his catchy songs, which seek to empower plus-size women.

The talented rapper, who hails from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, recently released a song, Isidudla Sam, appreciating and praising plus-size women.

He spoke to Briefly News about his journey in the music industry.

Rapper, Mr Blesser is shifting people's mindsets on the standards of beauty while empowering plus-size women. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Fame didn't come easy for Mr Blesser

Ngema first stepped into the world of entertainment through a song called Nali Blesser by Thokozani Langa. He later shot to fame with a Maskandi EP in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mr Blesser's lavish style also contributed to his musical career, which flourished with the release of his successful song collaborations with various other artists.

Speaking to Briefly News about the challenges of the industry, Mr Blesser said:

“The most challenging thing is to be on your own without any company. You have to do everything from your own pocket.

"Also doing your own marketing is a frustrating thing.”

Mr Blesser wants to change the world: A rapper whose music seeks to empower others

Through his music, Ngema wants to create an environment that accepts those different in size.

As a musician and businessman, Ngema pays attention to the ever-changing trends of music. Amapiano tunes, dance music and songs about lavish lifestyles are the leading chart-toppers in this era.

Mr Blesser said that to stay at the top of his game, he must evolve as the amapiano and kwaito culture progresses.

The ambitious rapper wants to challenge himself as a musician and inspire young people, especially women, to live outside of their comfort zones, start businesses, and achieve more wealth in life. The title of his single is called Isidudla Sam.

Mr Blesser has his eyes set on the future

He told Briefly News that his stage name is inspired by his passion for people and being a blessing to others.

“I love helping people where I can. The name was given to me by people. I then decided to just go with it.”

Mr Blesser has a love for helping others and hopes to open his own music studio one day. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

When asked about his future prospects and drive, Mr Blesser said:

“I’m motivated by the daily life we’re living. It motivates me to do better and be able to help others.

"I hope to have a big record label one day that will be able to help old artists and upcoming artists to do better and be able to help their families.”

Talented man remixes gospel song to make it about his drinking problem

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans love having a good time. Sharing a few cold ones to add to the vibe is very common in the kasi. One man, however, went as far as remixing a gospel song asking God to help him deal with his drinking problem.

A video shared by TikTok user @vusynova shows the man belt out his melodic voice outside a taxi full of entertained passengers.

In his Xhosa song, he asks God to help him stop drinking alcohol because he drinks from Monday to Friday, and it gets even worse on Saturday and Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News