A lady who was tired of taking taxis finally bought a new car seven years after her initial complaint

Taking Quantums and Siyayas in South Africa really isn't an easy feat, as it requires word-of-mouth knowledge

Folks across the socials took their time to congratulate the hardworking woman on her very proud achievement

A super proud lady tired of taking taxis for a long time finally bought herself a new car seven years after her initial complaint.

A woman tired of catching taxis finally bought a car seven years after her initial complaint, and peeps applauded her. Images: @Thandiswa_Z/ Twitter

The hardworking lady goes by the handle of @Thandiswa_Z and made the grand announcement on Twitter, where she linked her original complaint of taking taxis to the new tweet showing off her new whip, which peeps were utterly happy about.

Taking South African transportation really isn't child's play. Most taxis require word-of-mouth knowledge to use as most things about the system aren't well documented for the masses to use. On top of that, some taxis stop in dangerous parts of the city they operate in.

The achievement is even more monumental once the type of public transportation ecosystem she used is understood. South African tweeps came with nothing but positivity to congratulate the hard-working woman. See the responses below:

@Matty_chainz23 asked:

"Manje, when are we taking it for spin ntombi?"

@WinnieD_SA said:

"Waiting upon God helps. Congratulations Thandiswa. Enjoy your trips safely "

@masenyamakola commented:

"So you've been complaining since 2015 "

@MBashion mentioned:

"You waited ne... I bet twas'nt easy bt twas worth it."

@mandisacarol posted:

"To God be the Glory Congratulations "

@yergsgniht shared:

"What an inspirational tweet."

@clivesibbs said:

"He is faithful indeed... So happy for you, Thandie!"

@Nthebe_Katlego commented:

"Job well-done mam. O berekile, Congratulations!"

