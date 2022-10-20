A mother of two kiddies is proud to have obtained her master’s degree in journalism despite various challenges

Ntombi Mlangeni needed to balance motherhood and working full-time with her studies and faced some mental health challenges along the way

The single parent posted about her achievement on social media, with her accolade leaving many impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A hard-working single mother is thrilled about obtaining her Master of Arts in Journalism from Rhodes University.

Ntombi Mlangeni worked hard to obtain her master's degree. Image: Ntombi Mlangeni/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The dedicated woman had to juggle motherhood with her career and academic pursuits, with her mental health suffering at one point.

Ntombi Mlangeni, a part-time lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), posted about her victory on social media.

The lovely lady’s LinkedIn post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Obtaining my master's degree in journalism and media studies from the Rhodes School of Journalism and Media Studies was very challenging with studying part-time, working full-time and being a single mom of two.

“I also experienced many career difficulties, which led to mental health issues. I have learnt that whatever you face in life, faith, perseverance and trusting the process are key. A special thanks to my amazing supervisor, Priscilla Boshoff.”

Congratulations poured in for the inspiring mom and academic. Let’s take a peek at some of the most engaging reactions from LinkedIn users:

Eureka Nkese said:

“Congratulations, boss lady! Wow, what an inspiration.”

Nahima N Ahmed added:

“Congrats, darling. You truly inspire me. Much respect.”

Kyle Adam Zeeman reacted:

“Congrats! What a massive accomplishment.”

Anele Ngwenya wished her well:

“Well Done, Ntombi!”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In another inspiring story about a smart woman, Briefly News also wrote about a mom of three little ones who was excited about bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT. During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and lecturer at CPUT. The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. The lovely lady has so much to offer the world of academia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News