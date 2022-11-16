Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri has posted a video of herself slaying in a dazzling red dress, looking like a total queen

The 23-year-old exuded boss babe energy as she shimmied, confidently swaying her hips

The post received over 12 000 likes thus far and garnered compliments from folks who said she looked like an absolute dream

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ndavi Nokeri posted a video of herself, looking fab as she rocked a breathtaking red dress with a plunging neckline.

Ndavi Nokeri looks radiant in red. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born sis looked incredibly feminine as she slayed while wearing the gown, swaying her hips from side to side and looking like a whole queen.

It’s not the first time Ndavi has dazzled Mzansi, with the beauty queen winning the hearts of South Africans when she was crowned Miss SA earlier this year in August.

Here is the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users complimented her look. Here are some of the top reactions from folks:

Kulanikhoza_ said:

“Too classy to be touched, or whatever Beyoncé said on Alien Superstar.”

Im_ladyo added:

“The fave girl of our Limpopo souls. Absolutely gorgeous.”

Thenotoriiouskim wants her to dazzle at Miss Universe:

“Please wear red at Miss Universe.”

Ishmaelmoukangwe commented:

"The walk, the dress, you. Too classy. Miss Universe material.”

Wandile_mthembu_ commended her:

“No, shame, you understood the content assignment.”

Kgaladimasehela exclaimed:

“Mama Mia! So much gorgeousness, bathong.”

Ndumi_20 noted:

“Yaaas, queen. Walk that staircase.”

Aya.radebe_ loved the whole vibe:

“You're absolutely stunning!”

Gloriousmoepya lost it:

“Ndavi, do you understand that we can't take it anymore?”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making South Africa proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

In another story by Briefly News, Ndavi Nokeri recently posted a pic on Instagram and vowed to continue representing the strength and Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The stunner has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August, with the 23-year-old making big moves already.

Instagram users gushed over the pretty lady’s pic and complimented her gorgeous smile.

Ndavi also has many cool projects in the pipeline, with equality in education something she is very passionate about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News