Miss South Africa (Miss SA) had social media users admiring her outfit after posting pics wearing a stunning blue evening gown

The 23-year-old looked like a total princess as she rocked the outfit while attending a glitzy African Fashion International event

Ndavi’s photos even had social media users admiring her back, with Mzansi peeps continually dreaming of her winning Miss Universe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Miss South Africa (Miss SA), Ndavi Nokeri, showed off an amazing look rocking a stunning royal blue princess-like evening gown that had many social media users wowed.

Ndavi Nokeri looks gorgeous in any style. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born queen posted snaps on Instagram looking like a total dream in the dress as she attended an African Fashion International event at the weekend.

Ndavi hopes to make Mzansi proud and take home the Miss Universe crown.

Briefly News previously wrote about the Miss SA organisation posting about voting for Miss Universe being opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The caption of the 23-year-old’s latest post read:

“Celebrating African Fashion at AFI in @taibobacar.”

Fans could not get enough of her beautiful pictures and complimented her looks; others noted that even her back was super pretty – LOL.

Here is the post and some cool reactions from Instagram peeps who gushed over her:

Perepowers said:

“You look like a dream.”

hlumie_x added:

“What? Miss Universe!”

Sungukhosa reacted:

“Even your back is beautiful.”

nkumbulo_mthuli loved the look:

“A Hollywood kind of girl.”

amber_fredericks commented:

“You are made for the red carpet. Absolutely flawless.”

Missunifanews cutely said:

“Who knew wearing blue was the secret to not feeling blue?”

Sylviatintswalo noted:

“Our very own African queen. So beautiful.”

_diveshni.c is wowed:

“We’re still recovering from your headshot, and then you drop these pictures; wow!”

Zozibini Tunzi warms hearts after posting chic photos wearing an edgy suit ahead of Africa Fashion Week London

In a related story by Briefly News, Zozibini Tunzi continues to rise and has once again proven that she’s a fashion icon.

The former Miss Universe posted a photo on Instagram wearing an edgy blue suit in London.

Zozibini explained that she had just stepped into interviews at BBC, with her post leaving many of her fans gasping for air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News