Yolanda Yawa-Donkers is on a mission to change the world of children's toys by making them more inclusive for marginalised kids

The businesswoman made a mark in South Africa with her company Luvuthando Dolls, which prioritises selling dark-skinned dolls for boys and girls

Yolanda spoke to Briefly News about how her business came from the life experiences and challenges that she overcame, including living with HIV

For her inspirational work and her die-hard attitude, Yolanda has earned a seat among the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Yolanda Yawa-Donkers' story of creating Luvuthando Dolls is nothing short of inspirational. The businesswoman has gone through many obstacles including living with HIV.

Yolanda Yawa-Donkers grew up feeling ignored by local doll manufacturers so she made her own toys. Image: Yoland Yawa-Donkers

Source: UGC

Yolanda opened up about all the things life threw at her from a young age. Luvuthando, her doll business, is one of her achievements which proves the businesswoman's tenacity.

Yolanda Yawa-Donkers opens up about difficult past

According to News24 Yolanda had two sons when she was 25. The businesswoman says this was an important part of her story as she was living with HIV but was able to deliver healthy sons regardless of her positive HIV status.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yolanda says her sons were a big part of why she stopped hating men after some traumatic experiences in the past.

Yolanda finds inspiration from her mother

Speaking to Briefly News, Yolanda admitted one of the biggest obstacles she had to face was suffering physical, mental and sexual abuse from men.

"I had to forgive the men and myself to move on. I'm not 100% healed but I understand now that what has happened to me is not my fault."

Yolanda is very family-orientated and she is most inspired by her mother. The businesswoman explained that her mother has a certain "strength, ambition and compassion" which helps her get through her daily life.

Why did Yolanda Yawa-Donkers start Lovuthando dolls?

Sowetan Live reported that Yolanda was born and raised in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

As a little dark-skinned girl living in the township, she found it difficult to get any dolls that looked like her. Growing up, she felt underrepresented.

"Now, these dolls (Lovuthando) do more than entertain but are part of something bigger as they offer comfort in a child's life, that who they are is enough and that they get to write their own story."

According to News24, she took matters into her own hands at 14. Yolanda ended up with a business in 2017 and now makes dolls with African names, making sure that they represent excluded children as much as they can. She said:

"With each doll having a story and career, children get to learn about new career options like being a biologist or astronaut, which are career paths that one rarely sees in the black communities.

"We also promote awareness of skin conditions like albinism and vitiligo."

Yolanda made sure certain ideals are reflected in her business

Yawa-Donkers said a woman who wants to change South Africa for the better is one who is a " game-changer" through respect, patience and faith.

Her business is a perfect example of this as her Afrocentric dolls are certainly shaking the table in a world where Barbie is the norm.

"Our dolls are for both little girls and boys, to inspire them to enhance their inner warriors."

Briefly News 2022 Women of Wonder aims to inspire women

Briefly News wants to celebrate the female changemakers of 2022 by honouring a few influential, inspiring women.

The team looked for women who made a success despite some tough challenges they faced in their respective sectors.

Our goal is the create inspirational content that shows our audience what the embodiment of a resilient and strong South A woman is.

Briefly News aims to motivate other women to go beyond their limits.

If you want to participate in our next special project or want to be featured in one of Briefly News' women empowerment articles, please email contact@briefly.co.za with Women Empowerment in the subject line.

"I couldn't walk": Devastating diagnosis leads Tshegofatso to budding art career

Briefly News previously reported that Tshegofatso Seoka received a crippling health diagnosis. Luckily, she had a mysterious recovery and took life by the horns from then on.

Seoka is an academic professor who specialises in art as she is in charge of the UNISA art gallery, among other activities.

Prof Seoka's business focuses on South African art and making it accessible. She overcame multiple obstacles to complete her mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News