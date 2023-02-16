A beautiful and hard-working woman has posted on social media after achieving a major blessing

The lady shared how a broadcasting company she started in 2019 has grown to have 54 employees

The lady added that she’s just started a new company and hopes to have at least 20 employees a year from now

A hard-working Mzansi woman is celebrating a big win after the success of a broadcasting company she started in 2019.

The woman's broadcasting business grew so much. Image: @SisandaQ.

Source: Twitter

The lady shared that her business has grown significantly and has 54 employees.

Twitter user, @SisandaQ, further shared that she started another company, which she hopes will reach great heights of success in a year.

The go-getter captioned her post:

“In 2019, I started a broadcasting company, @galaxyun_tv. I had only four employees; a year later, I have 54 employees.

"Now I opened @sabipaxtravel with only six employees. By this time next year, I want to have 20 more staff members. I Live to leave a legacy.”

Here is the tweet:

Tweeps impressed with ambitious woman with thriving businesses

Netizens expressed pride in the successful businesswoman and wished her well for the win:

@Sthembi19281518 said:

"You are doing well for yourself, my sister. You are ambitious and a humanitarian as well. With all the negativity, you remain strong."

@Thina_H21 courageously asked:

"Can I send my CV, please?"

@Mojareu remarked:

"Wow, I’m proud of you. This is beautiful."

@msmkhize noted:

"Congratulations, Sisanda. Wishing you all the best. You are doing great, sis."

@AsherSigenu added:

"Thank you for sharing your success story and also your hopes. We need news like this on our timeline!"

