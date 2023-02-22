A beautiful South African doctor has gotten attention from many people online

The intelligent woman posted a snap wearing a stethoscope and explained that she’d been called ‘cute’

Many online peeps agreed that the hard-working woman was undoubtedly stunning, with some gents trying to shoot their shots

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful and hard-working young medical doctor has the internet buzzing with her beauty.

The lovely lady is a cute doctor. Image: @Its_Lira.

Source: Twitter

The lovely hun shared a picture of herself online and alluded that people had been calling her cute because of her awesome look, featuring a simple yet stylish outfit and pink heels.

Twitter user, @Its_Lira, captioned her post:

“Apparently, I looked cute today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is the post:

Social media users complimented the pretty doctor

The dedicated doctor received a ton of sweet praises and some guys even tried shooting their shots. Others noted that the young lady always looked gorgeous.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

@MolotsiJabulani left her a sweet comment:

“You're beautiful, Dr Mahlakeng. Keep on saving lives. God bless.”

@Tevin_Kalipa said she always looked lovely:

“Every day. I don't even know you, but yeah, every day.”

@Bunzito89 adored her outfit:

“It's the pants for me!”

@AlettMotaba noted:

“You always do.”

@thisha_ntswembu commented:

“Very beautiful.”

@NyiaUnisa tried shooting his shot:

“Can you marry me?”

@Nonjabu00477334 added:

“You definitely did.”

@zukiled asked about her age:

“How old are you? That prop around your neck is for elders.”

@Buntu_Bokweni loved her look:

“Indeed, you are.”

@caiphus_mashia reacted left a kind message:

“You are always cute.”

Young doctor happily celebrates 6 weeks of working as general practitioner, receives praise for milestone

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a doctor who celebrated six weeks in her general medical practice.

The young woman seemed proud of her achievement and received well-wishes from many social media users who seemed as chuffed as she was about her big win.

The Cape Town doctor noted that while there were challenges along the way, she was incredibly happy with the strides she’s made thus far with her budding career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News