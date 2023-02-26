One Mzansi woman posted an interesting inquiry to gents on social media, asking dudes if they’ve ever experienced gut-wrenching heartbreak

The lady seemed curious about whether guys go through similar phases as ladies when experiencing a breakup

Social media users had interesting reactions, with some dudes alluding that they only ever experienced one very painful breakup

A curious South African lady posted a question to guys on social media, asking dudes if they ever experienced bad breakups.

The lady wanted to know if men grieve relationships. Image: _keketso_p.

Source: Instagram

The beautiful hun wanted to know if gents ever experienced the same kind of heart-wrenching pain that women sometimes go through.

Twitter user, @keketso_P posted:

“Do men ever go through serious heartbreak? Like that one that makes you not eat, where you feel your heart pounding from the outside?”

Here is the post:

Dudes react to lady’s breakup post

While some guys said they tried ignoring breakups, others said they had once experienced heart-wrenching heart romantic losses.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

@SideNigaFrance said:

“Going through it as we speak. Sleep has been my enemy.”

@Mosilahead noted that he tried not to wallow for too long:

“Yep, we do and I try not to prolong it. One week max.”

@Charadesn sadly noted:

“I am currently going through a lot. One would say I am lying, but I don’t remember when I last slept for six to seven hours. I only sleep for three hours nakhona when I had two or three beers.”

@Prettyflackoo28 reacted:

“No. Men don’t have emotions at all or feelings, not even a heart.”

@Linneth_tshego wrote:

“I once witnessed this friend of mine going through a lot even though it was not a breakup but a smaller argument. I even went as far as buying him breakfast but dololo eating. The way he was so hurt, thinking that maybe the girlfriend went back to her baby daddy.”

