A popular South African content producer and model has posted online about spending Valentine’s Day a little differently

The beautiful woman shared that she and her partner handed out food to people who are less fortunate

Social media users commended the young lady for her good deed and for caring for others

A gorgeous South African influencer and model has opened up about spending her Valentine’s Day giving back to others.

The influencer and her partner celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing with others. Image: shawnee_reid.

Source: TikTok

The hun noted that she didn’t like that people on social media often depicted this special day as one that should be spent in a particular kind of way and added that there are many ways of expressing love.

TikTok user, shawnee_reid, said she and her partner handed out sandwiches and sweets to people in need.

The stunner captioned her video:

“Love all, every day with God’s love.”

Here is the clip:

Netizens love influencer for caring for others on 14 February

Social media users commended the lovely lady for her kind deed. Even comedian, David Kau, commented kindly on her video.

Briefly News compiled some engaging reactions below:

David Kau said:

“This is awesome.”

Sav&Lea added:

“Absolutely beautiful, Shawnee!”

Beast*KING left a kind comment:

“I love your videos.”

Zelda Nortje commented:

“Wow, this is so special. Thank you for showing us how big of a heart you truly have.”

Justin Meyer noted:

“Due respect to your boyfriend. We all love you, Shawnee.”

Miya@NuNu left her the sweetest comment:

“This is so beautiful.”

