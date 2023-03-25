A woman in Gauteng proudly showed off her home on social media, with the rented, one-roomed space getting peeps amped

The tidiness and effective use of space made the place look bigger than it actually was, with all items neatly in their place

Netizens who came across the post were all too eager to compliment how well the space was put together

A proud Gauteng lady eagerly showed off her one-roomed rented place in a post on social media.

Nono Qalinge's one-roomed rented space received compliments. Image: Nono Qalinge.

Despite the room being rather small, with all items in their place and the space efficiently used, the home looked bigger.

Nono Qalinge, who had long been a member of the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ noted that it was her first time posting after commenting on many other homes.

Her post read:

“Someone said I always comment, where is my own? Guys, I also rent a single room.”

Here is a pic from the post, showing off her bedroom area:

Lady’s rented single room receives compliments

Many people remarked on how well the space was used and how neat the place looked.

Here are some top comments:

Nozipho Phiri joked:

“Beautiful, dear. Waiting for someone to say, ‘remove the stove and put it there’. Always have the opinion of changing people's houses while they have no space.”

Adelaide Adee Phokane remarked:

“I'm on free mode, but I can feel the neatness and beauty through the comments.”

Takalaniphindulo Mufamadi Phindulo noted:

“Your room looks exactly like mine. I will just ask you to come and help me pack things.”

Pulane Makoae kindly said:

“One day, you will have a big one. But this one is beautiful, love.”

Lebo Inno Melatwe wrote:

“Beautiful, my dear. No corrections. It's very clean.”

