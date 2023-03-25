Global site navigation

Pictures of Gauteng Woman’s Well-Kept 1-Room Gets Internet Buzzing: “One Day You Will Have a Big House”
Women Empowerment

Pictures of Gauteng Woman’s Well-Kept 1-Room Gets Internet Buzzing: “One Day You Will Have a Big House”

by  Kauthar Gool
  • A woman in Gauteng proudly showed off her home on social media, with the rented, one-roomed space getting peeps amped
  • The tidiness and effective use of space made the place look bigger than it actually was, with all items neatly in their place
  • Netizens who came across the post were all too eager to compliment how well the space was put together

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A proud Gauteng lady eagerly showed off her one-roomed rented place in a post on social media.

The Gauteng woman has a clean one-roomed home
Nono Qalinge's one-roomed rented space received compliments. Image: Nono Qalinge.
Source: Facebook

Despite the room being rather small, with all items in their place and the space efficiently used, the home looked bigger.

Nono Qalinge, who had long been a member of the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ noted that it was her first time posting after commenting on many other homes.

Her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Someone said I always comment, where is my own? Guys, I also rent a single room.”

Here is a pic from the post, showing off her bedroom area:

Lady’s rented single room receives compliments

Many people remarked on how well the space was used and how neat the place looked.

Here are some top comments:

Nozipho Phiri joked:

“Beautiful, dear. Waiting for someone to say, ‘remove the stove and put it there’. Always have the opinion of changing people's houses while they have no space.”

Adelaide Adee Phokane remarked:

“I'm on free mode, but I can feel the neatness and beauty through the comments.”

Takalaniphindulo Mufamadi Phindulo noted:

“Your room looks exactly like mine. I will just ask you to come and help me pack things.”

Pulane Makoae kindly said:

“One day, you will have a big one. But this one is beautiful, love.”

Lebo Inno Melatwe wrote:

“Beautiful, my dear. No corrections. It's very clean.”

Free State woman proudly shows off beautiful 1-roomed home, peeps compliment her style

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a Free State lady proudly showing off her one-room on social media, posting pics of the space online.

Netizens showered the lady with compliments, with some offering tips on how the place could be optimally used.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel