An innovative entrepreneur launched her fabric softener line, and Mzansi loves the idea

The founder of LetzWash Laundry Services in the Vaalpark has trended for inspiring others to go out and hone their craft by making it more profitable for their business

Jay Khaya is taking orders for the detergent, which is cost-effective and smells great, and peeps congratulated her on the amazing product

Johannesburg woman launches fabric softener. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

LetzWash founder and entrepreneur Jay Khaya's latest product has been trending on Twitter thanks to Kasi Economy. The page plugged tweeps with her fabric softener called Bonolo. The tweet has over 100 000 views and over 3 000 likes as online users showed how impressed they were with this proudly South African brand.

Mzansi people were inspired by the young lady's creative idea and believed the product would be of high quality because she is currently in this line of business.

New fabric softener brand piques SA's interest

People were impressed by the brand and asked for more details about her brand and which store they could get the products from.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZeBourgeoisie said

"Is it possible for you guys to develop a virtual market place where we can literally find all these products and services you identifying and promoting."

@MRapotu commented:

"Where can one purchase the product?"

@TheMxolisi said:

"Is she white-labelling or does she own a production factory, do you know?"

@VusokaziK commented:

"Beautiful. When are we getting it in stores?"

@PundeMerwe said:

"Well done and good luck."

