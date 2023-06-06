Mzansi is in love with a wedding video showing a newlywed couple having fun together

The TikTok clip displays a bride and groom dancing together at their wedding ceremony

Netizens are melting at the site of their affection and using it to promote body positivity

TikTok wedding video of a beautiful "stufuza" bride and her hubby is going viral as people see it as true love. Image: @RefiloeKgomogadieo

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo woman is being showered with thousands of love emojis following her heartwarming wedding video released recently.

The newlywed wife shared a TikTok wedding video of herself dancing with her tall husband at their ceremony, where they dressed in complimentary traditional outfits.

Refiloe Kgomogadieo's wedding video is currently at 100K views and rapidly climbing within 24 hours of uplaoding.

The video now has more views than all her other TikTok posts combined!

Watch the video:

Mzansi cant get enough of the couple dancing in the TikTok wedding video

Refiloe's cute dance with her hubby displayed a synergy and connection that most peeps in the comments section couldn't help admiring.

@busisiwe_mohapi calls the connection love:

"This is so beautiful! I can feel the love between them."

@sax947 says its true love:

"True love is a beautiful thing. This video is proof of that."

@chichi_wakoko admires the passion:

"This dance is so passionate! It's like they're dancing with their hearts."

@mosidi_motsepe says the couple is in love:

"This is so heartwarming! I love seeing people in love."

@NeiPilson thinks the groom is in love:

"You can see how much he is enjoying his wife, what love."

TikTok wedding video shows that stufuzas are winning

Some people in the comments couldn't help noticing that the stunning bride is a stufuza [big beautiful woman], which shows that stufuza queens are winning.

@mamaTee2017 says someone named Brian is "blessed" to also have a stufuza:

"@Brian you’re blessed to have your stufuza wabona."

@Sekiey says Refiloe must get it:

"Hamba stufuza."

@user3856605138495 says having a larger lady is a status sign these days:

"Bare hoba le stutla this days Afrika borwa ke maemo."

Models promoting body positivity in Mzansi

Previously, Briefly News reported a list of South Africa's top 10 plus-sized models, which listed some of the most beautiful, curviest women in the country.

It listed ladies who are gaining popularity on social media and modelling agencies and promoted the growing trend of body positivity amongst women.

