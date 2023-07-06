Jaguar South Africa has announced the launch of its 2023 #GiveHerACrown campaign, which celebrates female artists and promotes empowerment

The campaign will feature six talented artists from diverse disciplines, chosen for their groundbreaking work in celebrating female creativity and empowerment

Each artist will create a unique art piece aligned with the theme of Celebrating the exquisite details of women

Jaguar South Africa unveils 2023 #GiveHerACrown campaign celebrating female artists and empowerment. Images: Pictures Supplied/JLR South Africa.

Jaguar South Africa unveiled the extraordinary six female artists set to reign supreme in the groundbreaking 2023 #GiveHerACrown campaign.

Jaguar's #GiveHerACrown: Empowering female artists

These trailblazing artists, representing a tapestry of artistic disciplines, have been handpicked for their groundbreaking work that exalts women's boundless creativity and empowerment. Each artist will craft a masterpiece that aligns with the theme of "celebrating the exquisite details of women," igniting inspiration and embracing the beauty of individuality.

Jaguar's commitment to diversity and inclusion

The #GiveHerACrown campaign started in 2020 to empower women and fight against gender inequality. It uses storytelling and the arts to make a positive impact. With the backing of Jaguar, this initiative has provided a platform for female artists to showcase their talents and share their stories.

The Crown Collection: Showcasing Bespoke Art Pieces

The artists' one-of-a-kind artworks will join the Crown Collection, a unique collection of art pieces created annually for the #GiveHerACrown campaign. Curated by renowned interior design studio ARRCC, the 2023 collection will be unveiled and exhibited at The Melrose Gallery from August 10th to August 25th. As always, the campaign proceeds will contribute to the Crown Bursary Fund, supporting aspiring female designers.

Introducing the 2023 Artists

In the 2023 #GiveHerACrown campaign, six amazing artists have been chosen namely: Andiswa Bhungane, a talented painter working with resin and acrylic, create luxurious and multifaceted artwork. Beth Diane Armstrong is a creative sculptor known for her large-scale stainless steel projects. Helena Hugo is an experienced portrait artist who portrays often overlooked individuals.

Lara Klawikowski is a skilled fashion designer who creates wearable art and unique women's clothing. Shelley Mokoena is a talented fashion designer who makes bold yet understated pieces that grab attention. Lastly, Sonja Swanepoel is a versatile sculptor and landscape architect who creates contemporary art for environmental awareness.

Jaguar South Africa female artists to take part in the #GiveHerACrown campaign. Images: Pictures Supplied/JLR South Africa.

Irene Kakooza, Communications Manager at JLR South Africa & Sub-Sahara Africa, says:

“ At a time when the world, and South Africa, desperately needs to focus on empowering, recognising and protecting women, #GiveHerACrown is an ideal and much-needed platform."

