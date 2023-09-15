Dr Lettah Sikhosana's remarkable journey to a PhD at the age of 27 is nothing short of inspiring

While pursuing her education, she faced financial challenges that led her to work part-time as a domestic worker

Despite facing numerous obstacles, she demonstrated exceptional academic excellence by successfully completing her PhD in an astonishing two-year timeframe

Dr. Lettah Sikhosana has completed her PhD in record time while working part-time as a domestic worker to fund her studies. Images: @SikhosanaLettah

Dr. Lettah Sikhosana achieved a PhD in Education from the University of South Africa at the age of 27, completing it in an impressive two years.

Young trailblazer earns PhD

Dr. Sikhosana's story is one of resilience and dedication. Raised in Kwaggafontein C, in Mpumalanga, she faced financial difficulties while pursuing her education. To support her tertiary studies, she worked part-time as a domestic worker.

After finishing high school in 2012, she got accepted into several South African universities in 2013. However, she decided to attend the University of South Africa, but to pay the initial registration fee of approximately R3,000, her mother who was a domestic worker and her father who was a gardner had to ask for advances on their wages.

Sikhosana earns 27 distinctions

Despite these challenges, Dr. Sikhosana excelled academically, earning a Bachelor of Education SFET Phase with 27 distinctions, a Bachelor of Education (BEd) Honours in Environmental Education, and a Master of Education in Environmental Education, all from the University of South Africa.

In 2022, she completed her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Education, setting a record by finishing it in just two years. According to the Fuse, she is currently a lecturer and also leads the research and innovation work in the Department of Science and Technology Education at the College of Education, University of South Africa.

Her inspiring journey reflects the sacrifices made by her parents and her unwavering commitment to education. Dr. Sikhosana's story demonstrates that with determination and support, even the most challenging obstacles can be overcome. She is a shining example of what can be achieved through perseverance and a passion for learning.

