TikTokker Deby Oscar underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2022, which helped her lose a significant amount of weight in just one year

Deby's social media followers were amazed by her transformation, with many praising her confidence and beauty

Gastric sleeve surgery is a bariatric surgery procedure that can help people with severe obesity achieve effective weight loss

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman amazed social media users when she shared a video showing how she went from being a full-figured woman to a slender babe in just a year.

People were left in awe of how Deby Oscar shed weight. Image: @debyoscar/TikTok, @debyoscar/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Woman shows herself before and after weightloss journey

TikTokker Deby Oscar (@debyoscar) posted a video showing herself in 2022, looking full and curvy as she modelled different beautiful outfits.

The video goes on to show Deby looking very petite and slim in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to the post's caption, Deby underwent gastric sleeve surgery which worked wonders for her weightloss journey.

"The #gastricsleeve was the best decision for me. Bye bye PCOS," Deby wrote.

According to Cleveland Clinic, gastric sleeve surgery (also known as sleeve gastrectomy) is a weight loss surgery that removes a large portion of the stomach, leaving behind a narrow tube.

This reduces the amount of food the stomach can hold and also reduces hunger signals. Gastric sleeve surgery is offered to people with clinically severe obesity to help them lose weight and improve their overall health.

Social media users show Deby love online

Many netizens flooded Deby's post with sweet comments and compliments. Others were also curious to know how she managed to lose so much weight in a short space of time.

♊️uMaNgwane♊️ reacted:

"You are gorgeous and that face card NEVER declines!!!!!"

TheLizzyO said:

"The confidence and beauty has always been there. Love this for you!!"

❣️Hadassah❣️ commented:

"Woah!!!! How did you do that??"

Dr.Shae commented:

"YOU DID THAAAAT!!!!!"

Tessy Dumbili replied:

"Help a girl out please how did you do it? I’m trying to do the same."

Nzube Stephanie Henry commented:

"So can I have all the old dresses? ."

Inspiring before-and-after video shows 45-year-old woman’s weight loss journey, netizens inspired

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a 45-year-old lady's incredible weight loss transformation is trending on social media.

The beautiful woman revealed how a health scare made her determined to shed all the kilograms off.

Peeps praised her on the weight loss and asked what her secret was, while others applauded her for doing it at a much older age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News