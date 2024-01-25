The art of saving is an important one to learn and nothing helps more than a piggy bank, a small container where you can't see how much has been saved

A woman posted her cutting into her piggy bank after almost a year and unveiled almost R19 000

Mzansi was incredibly impressed by her determination and swarmed the comments sections to inquire about her methods and congratulate her

A woman shared a video showing her yield from her savings in her piggy bank. Source:@rosereemagidimisa

Source: TikTok

Throughout the month of January, people have been struggling with money and the stress of the long month. But many have used the previous year to save for this time.

A massive yield

A woman posted a TikTok video showing what she had saved for the past year. Her video displays her cutting open her piggy bank, which she had filled since March last year, to find approximately R19 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Netizens are amazed by her committement

The comment section of her video was floored by how much she had save with many people asking how she was able to save so much money, while other commended her on her commitment.

Mathibeli knew they couldn't save like her:

"I’m too broke to throw a hundred rand in a money boxI’ll need it three days after throwing it in there"

Mbavhi said saving in a struggle:

"It can never be me with two kids and buying bread daily."

Stoan Swalivha was impressed:

"Can I be your friend for the weekend? "

Aloe has a goal for the new year:

"Since I took a break from alcohol, I think this is doable. I just need to have this level of discipline in my life "

Blessing shared her secret:

"The other best way to save money is to play stokvel savings, guys. That's what I learned last year, and I am still doing it this year. December, I don't go broke."

Tshililo needs a friend:

"I wish I was you."

Woman opens piggy bank in TikTok video, finds over R50K, and leaves SA in awe

In another Briefly News story, a woman opened the tin of savings she had after a while and realised that she collected a large sum of cash.

The TikTok video of all the cash she had left people curious about exactly how much she put aside. Online users were eager to know how much she counted, and many had wild guesses about her savings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News