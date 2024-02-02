One pregnant woman shared how she looked in the same dress when she was three months and nine months respectively

She stunned the social media users at how she maintained her body and her looks during the pregnancy

The online community reacted to the show-off, with many loving her for how pregnancy is treating her

A pregnant woman showed off the same dress in three months vs nine months. Images: @_boikobo

An expecting woman showed off how the same dress she wore when she was three months pregnant looked on her in the ninth month.

In the TikTok video she uploaded, @_boikobo wore a long green dress with a touch of white.

In the third month of pregnancy, her stomach looked fairly flat. She looked stunning. In the ninth month, her belly was huge. She still looked beautiful in the dress, which left many people wondering how it fit her.

Pregnant lady shares dress at three months vs at nine months

Watch the lovely TikTok clip below:

TiTokkers complimented the woman's looks

The video garnered over 16k likes, with many online users amazed at how pregnancy didn't change her appearance. They also asked how the dress fit her from three months to nine months.

@vhugala_hawe asked:

"Were you even aware that you were pregnant at 3 months? I mean, look at the flat tummy ❤️"

@Bee inquired about the dress:

"So the dress stretches vele?"

@Ziwe Ndlovu complimented:

"Lapho umuhle yoowow." (You're beautiful)

@Hlogi said pregnancy treated the woman well:

"Nchooo . Handled you gracefully."

@I'mPhomolo Thandiwe was stunned:

"Look at God's favourite child."

@lebo envied the woman:

"God's favourite "

@Ntombifikile Aminah Ajadi asked:

"How do you look this pretty?? Cause mna I look like shrek kalok!"

@litchiana admired:

"Omw pregnancy agrees with you"

