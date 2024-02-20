A North West woman took it upon herself to build her clients a nice area for when they come to her

The self-taught make-up artist shared a TikTok video of the space she used before and the place she built

The online community reacted to the lady's hustle, with many applauding and encouraging her to do more

North West make-up artist built a comfy place for her clients. Images: @refilwetsholamachekwane

Source: TikTok

A self-taught make-up artist and beauty business owner took it further and built a comfy place for her clients.

According to a TikTok video, @refilwetsholamachekwane used her car garage to run her business. She would park her car outside the whole day to accommodate clients who have come to do hair and make-up.

She said when it was raining, the lace was a mess, it had leaks, and it was freezing. She felt sorry for her customers and needed to do better and right by them and her business.

The lady bought building materials and built a nice small room next to the garage where she would do her business. The newly built place has a sliding door and a mini storage for her products.

A woman builds a nice place for clients

Watch the beautiful TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video has over 19k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and encouraging her to fly high.

@Andi_Kay wished well:

"Look at God. Congratulations hun, engathi kungaqhubeka kuhambe kahle konke. ❤️" (May it all go well)

@JaniceTheeMenace❤️ felt inspired:

"One thing I love are clients who are sympathetic with situations and don't judge❤️ Love them and this is inspiring"

Nancy loved:

"Proud of you, home girl ❤️"

@mapasekant sent blessings:

"May your cup runneth over❤️❤️This is so beautiful to watch."

@Nobaby said:

"And your clients never gave up on you... ❤️Congratulations "

@CindyMagaye beamed:

"Proud of you❤️"

