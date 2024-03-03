A lady in Gauteng with a lovely rented space showed off her crib in a post shared on an interactive Facebook page

Her humble abode looked top-tier, with a mini entertainment area, kitchen, and more in the place

Her post was shared on Facebook and people offered interior décor tips to enhance the space

A young woman in Gauteng posted images of her rented place in a popular group on social media.

Poppie Mmamadi posted her rented place online. Image: Poppie Mmamadi.

The Facebook group exists for people to share interior décor tips, especially regarding bedding.

Lady shows off rented space

Facebook user, Poppie Mmamadi, noted it was the first time she posted her place in the group and explained that she was open to advice.

Here is an image from her post:

Reactions to lady’s home

The post about her place received many kind reactions on social media, with tips, compliments, and diverse suggestions pouring in.

Kholofelo Maboko asked about certain furniture items:

“Nice, where did you buy that sofa?”

Nokwazi Nkosi complimented the cleanliness of the place:

“Beautiful and clean.”

Natasha Mutale Mwansa suggested that she shift around specific pieces to improve the place:

“Beautiful, but maybe shift the stove to where the microwave is and move the microwave closer to the fridge to avoid the heat or steam going onto the fridge. This is just a suggestion.”

Palesa Nkosazane left a simple remark:

“Perfectly fine for me, dear.”

Monde Kumalo left a one-liner to show appreciation:

“Beautiful.”

Tumelo Brown joked about her and complimented her crib:

“Nice. You just need a man.”

