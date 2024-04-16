A video showing the hustle of a street vendor selling vegetables captured the hearts of TikTokkers

The young lady's hard work and determination was lauded by many South Africans on the platform

Hundreds of netizens flocked to the comments section to drop the woman a few words of encouragement

A street vendor inspired social media users with her unwavering dedication to making an honest living.

Street vendor grabs attention on TikTok

The woman navigated the streets with her trolley filled with fresh produce while looking for customers.

She posted a video on her TikTok page @4phopza to give her followers a glimpse of what her job entails. The video clocked a respectable 70,000 views and hundreds of likes and shares.

SA appreciates self-employed woman

People loved seeing a woman creating an opportunity for herself to earn money, considering the high unemployment in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Hard-working woman praised

Netizens rallied behind the street vendor with messages of praise. Some said they want to see her running a big market in future.

Read a few comments below:

@user5305671810014 said:

"Sebenza mogal, awuhluphi muntu."

@Sebiloane69 stated:

"Iyoo sis I wish you could come to sell for us at Embalenhle. I don't like driving to the mall to buy vegetables, you would solve my problem."

@user70416841621188 posted:

"Proud of you girl and look nice. We can't all work with laptops, our jobs differ. Your business will grow dear."

@Mabrrr wrote:

"Never mind what people say you will end up being rich."

@mcm2 suggested:

"Don't give up strong lady."

@khayalakheskosana mentioned:

"I have so much respect for you God bless you, it takes serious humility to do this work."

@Lehadimana said:

"Proud of you my sister."

@Mokone added:

"Go girl what you are doing is good you'll end up having a big market."

Siphiwe Tshabalala supports informal traders

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed a man for accusing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe ‘Shabba’ Tshabalala of living a low life.

This was after a picture of the soccer player surfaced of him supporting a street vendor selling magwinya. Netizens called the man out for what many believe to be a careless and inconsiderate post.

