A young South African woman, Lerato Mashilo shared a powerful story on social media

She opened up about being expelled from school at 14 and is now a PhD candidate and lecturer at the age of 34

Her story resonated with many, inspiring others to pursue their education and achieve their goals

Lerato Mashilo shared her inspiring academic journey. Image: @leratomashilo

A young Mzansi woman shared a powerful story about how she rose from the ashes and is currently a trailblazer in her academic and professional career.

Woman shares academic success

Lerato Mashilo (@leratomashilo) opened up about how she was kicked out of school at the age of 14.

While she didn't disclose the reason for the expulsion, Lerato did share that year later; she is now PhD candidate and became a lecturer at the age of 34.

"Run your own race, God's got you. Go get that education and empower yourself," Lerato shared.

SA inspired by PhD candidate's journey

Many people flooded Lerato's post with positive and congratulatory messages.

Wendyalwyne was motivated:

"Thanks a lof love for motivating me to not give up☺️."

Shillyboy Mothiba commented:

"Congratulations my sister. I am looking forward to joining the academia world soon too."

PsyD replied:

"I needed that..thanks. Congratulations ."

Mr Lin congratulated Lerato:

"Congratulations sisi."

MatildahM was inspired:

"You can’t be such a big inspiration!!! No one can chart this !!! Queen ."

Kwena P was impressed:

"Let’s do this samma! Completing my PhD thesis as well!"

