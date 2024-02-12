A TikTok video of a girl working at a desk at home has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows her dedication to learning at home despite being expelled from school

Mzansi netizens expressed support and concern, with some suggesting special needs education

A video shows a young girl diligently learning at home after being expelled from school. Image:@khosiengcobo

Source: TikTok

Mzansi netizens were touched by a story of a young girl who was sadly kicked out of school by her principal.

Girl learns at home

A TikTok video shared by @khosiengcobo shows the girl working at a desk at home as she writes something in an exercise book.

A woman can be heard asking her what she is writing before asking to see. Although it is unclear why the child was kicked out of school, it appears she may have some special learning needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok video

Many netizens reacted positively to the video as they complimented the child's beauty and determination to keep learning despite not being at school.

One person advised the girl's mother to take her to a special needs school. A special needs school caters to students who have special educational needs due to severe learning difficulties, physical disabilities or behavioural problems, SA Government explains.

zethu Mhlongo commented:

"Waze wamuhle unana."

mbalie85 replied:

"Muhle lomuntu uhlakaniphile mubhekele esinye iskole."

MamakaThando said:

"Kumele aye eSpecial school, sisi."

Swazi

"Muhle futhi uyasi thanda iskole❤️ engathi ningathola iskole esiryt for yena

charmainemofokeng0 said:

"I hope konke kuhambe kahle asithole iskole or any help you need, akasemuhle nkosi yami."

MaNhleko ❤️ responded:

"Waze wamuhle bakithi dark beauty."

phili124 said:

"Kubuhlungu shame ukuba nomntwana okanjena nomawami bamuxosha kwesinye iskole. Ngamzamele kwesinye bamthatha next year uya e high school."

Woman overwhelmed as new crèche boasts unexpectedly high enrollment

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman celebrated successfully opening her very own creche.

@phathu851 posted a TikTok video showing a number of children sitting at their desks in the colourful classroom environment.

In the post, the woman shared that the turnout of children who attended creche on the first day of opening was beyond her expectations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News