“Don’t Those Wires Hurt You?”: Kasi Girl Flexes Her Improv Workout, Wows Internet
- A young lady stunned many people on the internet when she showed off her unique workout routine
- The woman included wires and a bucket full of sand to mimic equipment found at a gym
- Social media users took to the video's comment section with amazement and praised the Kasi girl's methods
Keeping fit and staying healthy is not always easy, but one young woman living in a rural area made it seem like a piece of cake.
Fitness enthusiast Taylor Pearls took to her Facebook account to share one of her workout routines. Instead of using regular gym equipment, Taylor filmed herself outside in a muddy area using unconventional items.
While people at the gym would push a weighted sled, the Kasi girl wrapped wire around her waist, which she connected to a bucket filled with sand. She effortlessly pulled the bucket as she walked.
Take a look at Taylor's improv workout in the video below:
Young woman's workout stuns online users
Taylor's unique way of keeping fit wowed many Facebook users, who shared their amazement in her comment section.
Joseph Chavinda gave Taylor her flowers, writing:
"I've seen people say you should go to the gym. Whatever you do works out fine for you. You're an inspiration to those who think it's impossible to work out without a gym. Keep doing it. We're proud of you."
Lawrence Sakala jokingly commented:
"Do you want to become a security guard for this world?"
Curious about Taylor's methods, Buhlebendalo P. Mavika asked:
"Don't those wires hurt you? Why don't you use ropes?"
Inspired, Nunez Kathombe wrote:
"Abs of steel, madam! You motivated me to go on a fitness journey."
Kasi girl shows remarkable strength in street workout
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a fitness content creator who went on TikTok to show off her intense workout in the middle of a street.
The young woman fearlessly embraced the urban landscape as her gym and showed her strength and resilience for all to see. Her commitment to her fitness journey shone through as she pushed herself to new limits.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za