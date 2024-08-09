@mantuli_1 went viral after buying R74,000 in building materials with cash, inspiring many with her financial discipline

Social media users praised her achievement, with some expressing admiration and others feeling motivated to pursue similar goals

The video highlights her gratitude and has garnered widespread support online

This hun inspired many after purchasing R74,000 worth of building materials in cash, sparking admiration and praise on social media. Images: @mantuli_1 and Stock.

In an inspiring display of financial discipline and success, a KwaZulu-Natal woman, known by her social media handle @mantuli_1, recently made waves online by purchasing R74,000 worth of building materials in cash.

The video, posted with the caption: "Shembe ngyabonga 🙏👏🏿🥺SengyaYakha manje le site ngomusa wakho Nkosi 🥺♥️📍," quickly went viral, capturing the attention and admiration of many.

Preparations for the construction project

The video shows a woman proudly walking through a hardware store, gathering the materials she needs for her construction project.

@mantuli_1's gratitude and pride were evident, and her post was met with an outpouring of support and praise from social media users.

One user, @Blackntombazane, wanted to follow in her footsteps by engaging in similar business ventures:

"Ngaze ngafisa ukudayisa nami manje angititholi I supplier Yama bedding. Usebenzile ntombi🙏🥰" [I wish I could sell bedding but I cannot find a supplier. Good job girl.]

Another user, Uuh Maphanga, praised her foresight, saying:

"Oyothola Wena Mtakwethu uyobe ethole unkosikazi onenqondo, indlela ocabanga ngayo ngyaythanda ☺️" [Whoever finds you, would've found a wife with a brain, I love the way you think.]

The video also struck a chord with others on a personal level. Lerato♡N. shared:

"😭😭not me ngikhombisa ugogo wami😩🔥😹😹" [Not me showing this to my grandmother.]

Nosipho Phungula🎭 recognised the blessings that @mantuli_1's family has received:

"Zaze zabusiswa izingane zakaNtuli 🥺❤️❤️" [The children from the Ntuli family are blessed.]

