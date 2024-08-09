In light of National Women’s Day, celebrated on 9 August, Briefly News launched a special project. It’s called Women of Wonder 2024: Moms Single-Handedly Running Families and Businesses and tells extraordinary stories of six single mothers raising their children with love and dedication while making significant strides in their professional lives.

Briefly TV Life

Briefly News Highlights Moms Single-Handedly Running Families and Businesses

According to the Social Research Foundation, single-parent families are a significant demographic in South Africa. Statistics show that nearly half of children aged 0-6 live in such households, predominantly with their mothers.

Despite the challenges faced by a crippled economy and high unemployment rates, these women are the epitome of strength and tenacity. They juggle family responsibilities with career aspirations, often overcoming significant challenges to succeed.

The Briefly News editorial team featured mothers from diverse backgrounds and industries, each with a unique story of triumph. From running successful businesses to excelling in their careers, these women embody resilience and commitment.

“As a mother, I fully understand the daily work that often goes unnoticed, the kind that doesn’t make it onto a resume. When I see women not only embracing this role but also starting businesses, becoming influencers, earning degrees and doing it all on their own, I see true women of wonder in front of me,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director of Briefly News.

This special project follows on from previous years’ series of articles: Briefly News’ Women of Wonder 2022, which highlighted the incredible success stories of strong women who are leaders, pioneers, and innovators in their communities, and Women of Wonder 2023: Building the Future, challenging the construction industry in South Africa

Briefly News is strongly dedicated to continuing special projects under the Women of Wonder banner, bringing the success and inspiring stories of more women to light.

Briefly News is one of the most visited South African digital media and news platforms and is also a member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact. The platform covers engaging entertainment content, life-changing human-interest stories, women empowerment stories and current affairs.

