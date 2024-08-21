A recruiter turned back a US woman after she rocked up in a casual outfit for a job interview

The woman seemed puzzled by the recruiter's decision, as she did not see anything wrong with wearing shorts

Taking to TikTok, @mtyreshiadaily ranted about the treatment she got, but many social media users agreed with the recruiter

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mtyreshiadaily has gone viral after ranting about biased treatment during a job interview. The disgruntled applicant revealed the recruiter rescheduled the meeting and sent her home to change her outfit.

An American lady shocked social media users after refusing to change a casual outfit for a job interview. Image: @mtyreshiadaily

The woman wore black shorts, a white top and a cardigan. Although the shorts were quite short, they still covered her upper thighs, and @mtyreshiadaily did not see anything wrong with them.

Wearing shorts to an interview

The video was shared with a caption that reads:

"I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes then come back. I look very neat and professional, so no!"

Watch the video below:

Appropriate interview outfits, according to TikTok

While many TikTok users were happy to learn that the interview was rescheduled, the response on @mtyreshiadaily's feed was almost unanimous, as many social media users were left in disbelief after seeing her shorts.

User @cruzita1011 shared:

"And in San Antonio?! Tyreshia, we have the most lax business casual allowances because of the heat and the vibe BUT shorts are never appropriate for an interview. Bless the second chances!"

User @thawhole9 added:

"Offering to reschedule was very generous of them.

User @stylemegz05 felt a bit confused, asking:

"Maybe I’m just old but when were shorts ever okay for an interview?"

User @readmorebooks commented:

"HR here… the fact they allowed you to change and have a redo says a lot. It would have been an immediate no here."

User @alien_pocket posed a question:

"😭 Nah, they were being too nice with the rescheduling lmao. Like why would you think that was proper to wear SHORTS to an interview?"

User @jonilink had a little advice for the TikToker, adding:

"To request to reschedule means they see something on your resume they like. Don’t make them unsee it due to your clothing choices."

Young content creator rubs the interviewer the wrong way

In another Briefly News article, a young man intentionally annoyed a recruiter during an interview just to create content.

When he was asked after the interview if he had any questions, the content creator asked about a salary increase, adding that he was experienced and that what he was being offered was below his worth.

