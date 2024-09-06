A talented woman took to social media to show off her fashion skills after she designed a costume for a client

The lady used cardboard and plastic spoons to make wings and further sewed the stunning dress for her customer

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the lady with positive messages for her breathtaking work

A lady flexed her design skills. Images: @loongy_luzipho

Source: TikTok

A woman took to TikTok and showed off her skills. She created wings with a cupboard and plastic spoons.

@loongy_luzipho, said she had a client that requested golden wings. The lady took her online supporters on a step-by-step journey on how she made the client's request come to life.

The talented woman took a cardboard and glued plastic spoons onto it. She then bought a golden spray and turned the white spoons gold. To finish off, the lady also sewed a golden dress for her customer. She then shared a breathtaking overall look.

Talented woman shows fashion skills

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stan woman for talent

The video gained over 100k likes, with many online users loving the woman's work.

@GirlN expressed:

"When they say God made us to be creators.You understood the assignment."

@Phakamile princess Gcaba✌️💓💓 wrote:

"Wooow you're so talented 👌🥰🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥."

@Nsih stanned:

"My talented fashion designer ❤️❤️. Yaze yayinhle 🔥👌."

@Masibalukhulu loved:

"Raw talent at it best🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌."

@Titi expressed:

"So much talent may God enlaege your territory 🥰 you are really gifted."

@Hlengz911 commented:

"You're so amazing Loongy!!!May Godbless the work if your hands🔥❤️."

@Inkosi Eyazibeka🤴🏾 shared:

"You’re so talented big sis I wish all the best ❤️🙏🥹."

@Mafetana said:

"Wowow you are very creative malove. May God keep the light burning on you."

