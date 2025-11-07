A woman from Pretoria shared her personal reasons for buying land on the edge of the city

The clip showed her discussing how land that costs R200,000 today could be worth millions in 10 to 15 years

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some pointing out examples like Protea Glen and Zuurbekom

A woman in Gauteng shared a video explaining why she is interested in buying land. Images: @the_modern_village_woman

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman has South Africans talking after she shared her personal reasons for buying land in Gauteng. She explained her thinking behind purchasing property on the urban edge, and the video has people considering their own property decisions. On 23 October 2025, she showed a property with 8.5 hectares, a 2-bedroom main house, a 3-bedroom cottage, a warehouse, a man-made dam, two fitted boreholes and plenty of privacy.

The woman explained her personal strategy. She said that cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and Cape Town are constantly expanding, and every few years, what was once considered far and rural becomes prime property. When you own land on that edge, you're not just buying soil, you're positioning yourself for the city's future growth. Roads and infrastructure will eventually need to be built on that land, which could mean the land value multiplies.

She shared her view that what costs R200,000 today could be worth millions in 10 to 15 years once development catches up. For her, Pretoria's rural edges sit at the border between rural possibility and urban opportunity. She sees potential to farm, run a small business, or develop rental units as the area grows.

The woman described buying land for her is a chance to write a new story anchored in wealth building.

A woman shared a post explaining why she is buying land in Pretoria. Images: @the_modern_village_woman

Source: TikTok

Mzansi weighs in on land investment

Netizens had mixed opinions about her strategy:

@sanele wrote:

"A perfect example is Protea Glen. Zuurbekom is slowly becoming more valuable..."

@deciusnoah asked:

"How much for the land, and where in Pretoria is it located?"

@melissa_mullins questioned:

"Just need to know the history of why they are abandoned in the first place 🤨"

@tshidiso_kim agreed:

"This is what happened with Zuurbekom, which is in the West Rand and Protea Glen, which is in Soweto. Now separated by a street!"

@keitumetsepeete enquired:

"Hi there, I'm looking for land. How do I go about it?"

@morena_maphale warned:

"Crime is a huge problem in those plots! And maintenance is a killer! Not a good investment!"

Why do people consider owning land

According to property experts, land ownership offers several potential advantages. Raw land usually needs minimal maintenance compared to buildings or houses. Land can also be leased out for agricultural, recreational, or commercial purposes to generate income.

TikTok user @the_modern_village_woman from Pretoria shared the clip explaining why she thought land is a good investment. Property experts note that land on the urban edge of expanding cities can increase in value as development spreads. But, factors like location, zoning laws, property taxes, and local demand all impact land value.

Disclaimer: This article shares the woman's personal perspective. It is not intended as financial or investment advice. Always conduct thorough research and consult with qualified professionals before making any property or investment decisions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More people in Gauteng making waves

Briefly News recently reported on an unemployed Johannesburg woman who job hunted on foot.

recently reported on an unemployed Johannesburg woman who job hunted on foot. A Johannesburg woman paid R350 for a full face of makeup at Small Street in the CBD, and the results had people interested.

A supercar worth R12.8 million caused a stir in Soshanguve, and residents couldn't believe such an expensive vehicle was spotted in the township.

Source: Briefly News