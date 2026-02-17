Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Plus Us Sisi": Woman Flaunts 2 Months Weight Gain Transformation

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A woman documented her two-month weight gain journey, showing a noticeable transformation that quickly caught attention online
  • Her progress sparked curiosity, especially among women who struggle to gain weight and want practical, safe advice
  • The conversation expanded into body confidence, beauty standards, and healthy lifestyle choices in South Africa

What looked like a simple before-and-after post opened up a bigger discussion about body goals and doing it the right way.

The image on the right showed a woman posing with her blonde braids
The picture on the left showed a woman posing with her tongue out. Image: @accountnotfound161
Source: TikTok

Nesiah Mathole with the username @accountnotfound161 posted a TikTok video on 23 January 2026 showing her two-month weight gain transformation, and the clip quickly grabbed attention. In the video, she documented how she went from being slim to having a fuller, thicker figure in just eight weeks. She shared side-by-side visuals to show the difference and explained that her goal was to gain a healthy weight and feel more confident in her body.

Healthy weight gain, according to Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, involves increasing calorie intake gradually while focusing on nutrient-dense foods Hydration, balanced meals, and consistency are key factors in building a sustainable routine.

Healthy weight gain journey tips

The video resonated strongly because many South African women openly talk about body image and the pressure to look a certain way. While some struggle to lose weight, others struggle to gain it, and that side of the conversation is often overlooked. Her visible progress in just two months made people curious about her routine and diet.

Social media users filled the comment section asking for tips and meal suggestions, clearly impressed by her results. Others shared their own journeys of trying to gain weight and build confidence. Some viewers encouraged safe and gradual methods, while others simply applauded her confidence and dedication. The post by user @_accountnotfound161 turned into a broader conversation about body goals, self-image, and doing what feels right for your own health.

The visual on the right showed a woman's after
The screenshot on the left showed Nesiah's picture before her weight gain. Image: @accountnotfound161
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tshego wrote:

“Guys, I finally reached my goal after being size 28 for a long time, now I’m a size 36. 😝🥺 It has been a week since I stopped taking the gummies. 🤌🏾”

Madima asked:

“How did that happen mama?”

Millicent Phakathi asked:

“Can I get a picture of the gummies?”

MJ COLE asked:

“How safe are these weight gummies for your health?”

Daddy's Girl asked:

“What is the name of the gummies?”

Pee asked:

“What did you use and how can we get it?”

A asked:

“How many pockets did you use?”

Sparkling asked:

“Are there weight loss gummies? 😟 I gained too much after birth, don’t know how to lose it.”

Nicolene06 asked:

“Where can I buy these gummies?”

Brandi Sellers wrote:

“Please tell me how to do this, cause I want to gain weight. I have been 145 pounds all my 42 years.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

