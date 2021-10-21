The Economic Freedom Fighters have made a lot of election promises ahead of the local government elections that may seem unrealistic

Some of the promises made by the EFF seem to be possible and others are already law in many municipalities

One promise made by the EFF is not possible based on current law and other promises are far too reaching and too expensive

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters have made a number of promises to South Africans in its People's Manifesto, ranging from building houses in affluent neighbourhoods for poor people to providing free water and electricity to those who can't afford it.

These promises seem too hard to be true given the current state of service delivery on a municipal level. This raises the question of whether or not the political organisation will have the ability to deliver on its promises or if it's only exaggerating to get into power.

Briefly News takes a look at whether or not the EFF will be able to deliver on its promises should they come into power after local government elections.

EFF promises to get rid of apartheid spatial planning

Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, has gone around many parts of the country and made promises to get rid of spatial planning. He stated that he planned on building free or affordable housing in neighbourhoods such as Sandton in Johannesburg, according to IOL.

Malema also stated that EFF-run municipalities would also expropriate land without compensation.

According to AfricaCheck, the current law allows for expropriation, however, municipalities are required to pay for the land they choose to expropriate themselves. This means that the EFF will not be able to fulfil its promise.

EFF promises free water and electricity for Sassa beneficiaries

While on the campaign trail in the Vaal, Gauteng, Malema promised that the EFF would ensure that Sassa recipients would not pay for water and electricity. He stated those basic services would be subsidised by people living in suburban areas.

Malema's promise seems possible. South African municipalities have been providing free or subsidised basic services to indigent households. These households usually can not afford these services because of low income so municipalities subsidise them.

Municipalities already have a database of households that will need assistance with these services since 2001, reports AfricaCheck.

EFF promises to do away with tenders

Other promises the EFF has made such as getting rid of tenders at all municipalities run by the political party and preventing evictions are all possible.

In regard to tenders, the EFF can get rid of tenders, however, it could be really expensive for municipalities to hire all the staff members they will need to take over the services tenders provide.

